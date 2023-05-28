With so many great deals on Memorial Day, it’s the perfect time to pick up a Microsoft Surface Pro laptop. Not only is it great for general business and school use for productivity, but it’s also powerful enough that folks have used it for editing work like music production. As such, it’s no surprise that we’ve put it on both our best tablet deals and best laptop deals lists for its versatility and powerful specifications under the hood. Even slightly older versions, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, are still relatively powerful, and you can get quite a good deal on them since they’re not newly released.

During the current Memorial Day sales, you can grab a Surface Pro 7+ with a typing cover for just $700 at Best Buy, rather than the usual $930 it goes for, a significant $230 discount. That’s a great deal for a device with a relatively modern and entry-level desktop CPU, a good amount of RAM, and one of the best touchscreen experiences on the market. It’s also quite solidly built and not too heavy, so if you prefer a more handheld and tablet-like experience, a Surface Pro is the way to go.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest version of the 2-in-1 device, and there are already rumors on what to expect from the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ remains relevant nearly four years after its launch because of the versatility that it provides. The mid-cycle refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is capable of handling everyday tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll get a clear and colorful look at whatever you’re working on with the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and the brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Type Cover that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ doubles as protection for the display and a keyboard to unlock the laptop experience so that you can maximize the Windows 11 Home operating system that’s pre-installed in the device’s 128GB SSD. It also comes with a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera, a rear-facing 8MP camera with autofocus, and dual far-field Studio Mics for making video calls and joining online meetings, alongside a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Boost your productivity by buying the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover, and get an all-around entertainment device as well. The bundle’s an even more attractive option because it’s available from Best Buy at $230 off, which lowers its price to $700 from $930. The offer will end at any moment, though, so if you want to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for much cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the purchase within the day.

