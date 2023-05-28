 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Memorial Day sales knock $230 off the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

With so many great deals on Memorial Day, it’s the perfect time to pick up a Microsoft Surface Pro laptop. Not only is it great for general business and school use for productivity, but it’s also powerful enough that folks have used it for editing work like music production. As such, it’s no surprise that we’ve put it on both our best tablet deals and best laptop deals lists for its versatility and powerful specifications under the hood. Even slightly older versions, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, are still relatively powerful, and you can get quite a good deal on them since they’re not newly released.

During the current Memorial Day sales, you can grab a Surface Pro 7+ with a typing cover for just $700 at Best Buy, rather than the usual $930 it goes for, a significant $230 discount. That’s a great deal for a device with a relatively modern and entry-level desktop CPU, a good amount of RAM, and one of the best touchscreen experiences on the market. It’s also quite solidly built and not too heavy, so if you prefer a more handheld and tablet-like experience, a Surface Pro is the way to go.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest version of the 2-in-1 device, and there are already rumors on what to expect from the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ remains relevant nearly four years after its launch because of the versatility that it provides. The mid-cycle refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is capable of handling everyday tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll get a clear and colorful look at whatever you’re working on with the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and the brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio.

Related

The Type Cover that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ doubles as protection for the display and a keyboard to unlock the laptop experience so that you can maximize the Windows 11 Home operating system that’s pre-installed in the device’s 128GB SSD. It also comes with a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera, a rear-facing 8MP camera with autofocus, and dual far-field Studio Mics for making video calls and joining online meetings, alongside a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Boost your productivity by buying the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover, and get an all-around entertainment device as well. The bundle’s an even more attractive option because it’s available from Best Buy at $230 off, which lowers its price to $700 from $930. The offer will end at any moment, though, so if you want to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for much cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the purchase within the day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy’s deal of the day is a HP gaming laptop for $500
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

It's not often you see gaming laptop deals that dip under $500 but that's what Best Buy is offering right now. It's possible to buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for just $500 instead of $800. It'll still play many of the latest games, too providing you don't mind tweaking the detail level. Excited to finally be able to afford a gaming laptop? Of course, you are! Here's what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop
At this kind of price, it's important to acknowledge that the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop won't be as high-end as the very best gaming laptops. It's still well-made and ideal for the price range, but it is relying on older tech. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We're delighted to see it offer so much storage space as many laptops around this price might simply stick with 256GB, which would be pretty low for juggling many game installs at once.

Read more
This gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $1,400 to $900
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gaming computers are expensive. As games and graphics get better, the demands on hardware get more, well, demanding. Thankfully laptop deals occasionally cut a nice chunk of change off the some quality gaming laptops. For instance, Best Buy has an incredible deal right now on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It's price has been dropped from $1,400 down to $900. A $500 discount is nothing to snub your nose at, so grab it before Best Buy takes it away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is featured in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best portable gaming laptop you can buy, as it's incredibly lightweight and slim at about 3.5 lbs. with thickness of just 0.70 of an inch. It's also equipped with a 14-inch display, which is smaller than the typical 15-inch screens of gaming laptops, but it offers Full HD resolution for vivid details and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. The gaming laptop also packs Asus' ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which lets the system choose between different cooling modes, depending on what's necessary to prevent overheating.

Read more
LG’s massive, lightweight 17-inch laptop is $600 off today
LG Gram 17 Pro 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone looking for something ultra-sleek, stylish, and powerful. Right now, you can buy the LG Gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight laptop for $1,200 meaning you save $600 off the regular price of $1,800. Slim yet powerful, this is a fairly special laptop as usually you have to sacrifice portability in exchange for a good-sized screen. If you're keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to get straight to Best Buy to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the LG Gram
LG may not feature among many best laptop brands lists but that's more because it doesn't release many laptops rather than because it lacks quality. Instead, the handful of options from LG are all very well-designed so it's worth paying attention to its offerings. In the case of the LG Gram, it has mostly everything you could want to work well and in style while on the move. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor teamed up with 16GB of extra fast memory. 1TB of SSD storage gives you plenty of room for storing all your most valuable files and more.

Read more