Digital Trends
Computing

Leaked Android app shows message scheduling is coming to Google’s Gmail

Kevin Parrish
By

A recent build of Google’s Gmail app for Android reveals that the service will eventually support email scheduling. The evidence appears within the app’s code, which assigns the “menu_schedule_send” command to a “Schedule send” menu entry. An excerpt from an XML file also refers to this specific string of code.

The purpose of this upcoming feature should be obvious: Native support for scheduling a time for Gmail to automatically send an email. Currently there are “unofficial” ways to schedule an email in Gmail, such as adding the Boomerang browser extension, using a Google Sheets script, installing another browser extension specifically for Google’s Chrome browser, and so on.

Although scheduling email sounds like a task abused by spammers, there are legitimate reasons for delayed messages. For instance, you may want an email sent during a period when it will most likely be read, such as during the morning business hours, or during a peak reading time in another time zone. Maybe you need email sent within a specific amount of time after it’s completed.

The work of PR firms is a good example. A company may have product information under a scheduled non-disclosure agreement release window that’s already prepared but can’t be delivered to the press until a specific time. A scheduled email means the PR firm can have the information locked and loaded for delivery and move on to the next client.

Microsoft’s Outlook client already provides message scheduling. While composing a message, simply select the More Options arrow from the Tags group located on the ribbon. Next, in the Delivery Options window, check the “Do not deliver before” option and then select a date and time. Unfortunately, this feature currently isn’t provided in the online client.

Google overhauled Gmail’s interface earlier this year, bringing it closer to the company’s other services. Although the new look provides cleaner access to your emails, Google beefed up the service’s back end including the use of artificial intelligence to generate smart responses, “nudges” that nag you to follow up or respond to messages, and more.

“As a part of the redesign, we’re also tightly integrating Gmail with other G Suite apps you use every day,” the company said in April. “Now you can quickly reference, create, or edit Calendar invites, capture ideas in Keep or manage to-dos in Tasks all from a side panel in your inbox.”

Other notable features crammed into the revamped Gmail include new native offline capabilities, a task-creation tool that integrates with G Suite, and easy access to Gmail add-ons such as Intuit QuickBooks Invoicing, Dialpad, Trello, and more.

Currently Google has not officially announced email scheduling, nor does the code provide any indication of when the service will arrive. How this version of Gmail for Android made its way into the public is unknown, but it’s presumed legitimate given that Google cryptographically signed the app. But even if the app does contain code for message scheduling, the service likely isn’t live yet, or is currently tied to just a handful of beta testers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clear cookies
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync vs. FreeSync: Refresh technologies vie to up gaming experience

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
HP DreamColor Z27X G2 Review
Computing

HP DreamColor Z27X G2 Studio Monitor review

What videographers, animators, and photographers need from a monitor is different from the rest of us. We tested the second generation of the HP DreamColor Z27X to see if it lived up to the hype and could earn its $2,000 price tag.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Get Android files on your PC by following these quick steps

Transferring files between our PC and mobile devices plagues us at work, home, and school, but there are solutions to the problem. In this guide we'll teach you how to transfer files from Android to your PC.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Gaming

Steam game allegedly infected users with cryptocurrency-mining malware

A cheap Steam game called Abstractism appears to be infecting users' computers with a program that mines cryptocurrency. The developer has denied that the game is doing this after seemingly confirming it earlier.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD’s 32-core Threadripper 2990X could cost a whopping $1,800

The upcoming AMD Threadripper 2990X could cost as much as $1,840 when it debuts in August, according to a new listing on a Canadian retail site. That's nearly double the cost of its predecessor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
magic leap augmented reality interface magicleapui01
Computing

Magic Leap’s augmented reality interface floats wherever you want it

New screenshots of a potential user interface for the Magic Leap augmented reality headset give us a firmer grasp of what the AR world inside the goggles might actually look like during day-to-day use.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google pixelbook vs microsoft surface pro 2017 pixelbook2
Computing

Microsoft will take charge of your Windows 10 device in a monthly lease

Microsoft is supposedly gearing up to launch a subscription service for Windows 10 that will see customers paying a monthly fee for leasing the entire Windows PC. Microsoft would manage the device on an operating system level.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Coffee Lake
Computing

Intel i9-9900K storms ahead of competition in potential early benchmark

Intel's next-generation Core i9-9900K may have made an appearance in a recent 3DMark benchmark, putting out a fantastic performance to steam ahead of both the last-generation 8700K and an AMD Ryzen 2700X.
Posted By Jon Martindale
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

Cloud storage is faster and cheaper than ever -- here are our favorites

Cloud storage is a godsend for anyone with a treasure trove of data and nowhere to put it all, but with so many services, which one is right for you? Your data is valuable, so follow our guide to pick the best service for your needs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft patent points to a 2-screen device for 3-way video calls

Although Microsoft’s pocket-sized Andromeda appears to be dead in the water, the company apparently still has multi-screen devices on its radar. A patent describes a hinged multi-screen device supporting three-way video calls.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
cheap macbook deals
Computing

Apple’s new MacBook Air with Intel’s 8th-gen processors expected this year

Don't buy a MacBook Air until Apple announces its refresh this fall. The new notebook is expected to keep the same sub-$1,000 starting price, but will come with even more powerful processors that top out with quad-core performance.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Use your face or finger to log into accounts using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge now supports the Web Authentication specification for password-free logins. Support actually appeared in Build 17723 for the Windows Insider Fast Ring last week, but Microsoft didn’t mention it until this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Everything you need to know about Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata