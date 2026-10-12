 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Emerging Tech
  4. News

Meta goes toe-to-toe with the big boys as it launches Muse Wonder AI models

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustration of Meta Muse Wonder AI model.
Meta

It’s raining frontier AI models. Soon after Anthropic set alarm bells ringing with its Claude Fable model at the summit of AI peformance, OpenAI answered with GPT-6 Astra. Not one to be left behind, Google released Gemini 4 Argon. The race is now getting hotter as Meta enters the fray with two new AI models in the Muse series: Wonder and Wonder Full. Cheesy naming aside, these Meta AI models mean business, or at least that’s what the benchmark figures suggest. More importantly, these AI models are already making their way to Muse users.

This is an incredible form by @AIatMeta pic.twitter.com/fTcUKkvnqu

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 12, 2026

Beyond the benchmark figures, what sets these two models apart is a couple of user-facing upgrades: Active Memory and Active Focus. The former enables the model to learn and remember user preferences across different chats. The latter is a looping system that keeps trying different approaches when the first run fails, and keeps going until the task at hand is accomplished.

introducing muse wonder

our new frontier model. state-of-the-art at personal agents and professional agents.

our largest and most capable model yet—rivals the big bois pic.twitter.com/REYHXbjpf6

— Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) October 12, 2026

Meta says it has paid special attention to the safety aspect, which seems like a sane approach, given the recent string of unexpected (read: extremely risky and concerning) behavior by top-tier AI models developed by rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. “That’s why we trained the Muse Wonder family to avoid sharing private information without permission; turn down requests to assist in performing actually harmful acts; and work to improve security and strengthen defenses against cyber attacks,” says the company.

Some impressive benchmark outings by Muse Wonder series models by @AIatMeta pic.twitter.com/celWmWh2Vn

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 12, 2026

Now, let’s talk performance. On the Artificial Intelligence Index, Muse Wonder Full only lags behind Claude Opus 5.5, while racing ahead of Claude Fable 5.1, GPT-6 Astra, and Gemini 4 Argon. On the Personal SuperIntelligence Index, Memory Bench, and Automation Bench, it sits right at the top. More importantly, in coding workflows, both the Muse Wonder models beat industry favorites — Claude Opus and GPT-6 — at their max performance levels.

Now this is interesting.@AIatMeta claims that Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full perform noticeably better than heavy-hitters like Claude Opus 5.5 and GPT-6 Astra. pic.twitter.com/G3lGz1dqt0

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 12, 2026

That is no mean feat. Until a few months ago, Meta was not considered a true contender in the AI race, with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google competing against each other at the vanguard of AI development. Meta’s comeback is quite remarkable, and it has already expanded Muse AI’s footprint dramatically, ranging from enterprise to consumer adoption through smart glasses and the upcoming Muse series hardware.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
DigUp lets users find Mac files by describing them, not remembering their names
Can't remember where that screenshot, PDF or recording went? Just describe it and let AI do the digging.
DigUp App in Use screenshot

There's a particular kind of frustration that comes with knowing a file exists somewhere on a computer but having absolutely no idea what it's called. Was that screenshot saved as IMG_4837? Which PDF contained that clause? And where did that podcast recording mention the thing worth remembering? DigUp wants to end the filename guessing game, letting Mac users search for files by describing what they remember instead. The free, open-source app uses Google's EmbeddingGemma 2 to search across photos, documents, PDFs, audio recordings and videos, all without sending personal files to the cloud.

DigUp turns everyday descriptions into file searches

Read more
A new AI detector looks beyond words to check whether the ideas came from AI
This could help journals distinguish AI-written research from human work polished with AI.
ai-writing-book

Most AI detectors look for telltale signs of AI-generated text by examining word and sentence patterns. A new tool called IdeaLens takes a different route to solving this problem. It spots AI-generated research by looking at the ideas behind it instead of the wording itself (via TechXplore).

Researchers from the University of Maryland, Google DeepMind, and Simon Fraser University built IdeaLens to check whether a document's core arguments came from a human or a machine, regardless of who wrote the final draft.

Read more
Anthropic warns of imminent self-replicating AI that might even work off an oven or TV
Self-replicating AI could be merely months away, and tests show it can run on the devices sitting at your home.
Illustration of dangerous AI.

Over the past few weeks, nearly every AI lab has released frontier AI models. Earlier today, Google started rolling out Gemini 4, Argon, hot on the heels of Meta announcing its Muse Wonder frontier AI models to compete against the best from OpenAI and Anthropic's Claude. This relentless pace of AI model release comes at a time when the same AI labs are calling for development slowdown and increased regulation, following a series of concerning incidents where these AI models went rogue and broke into private, as well as government-owned, websites.

Now, Anthropic has dropped a chilling set of predictions about the capabilities of these AI models after running a series of tests. The company claims that small AI models could be merely a few months away from self-replicating and turning into a dangerous swarm. More importantly, they won't require a massive data center or an uber-powerful computer to do so. On the contrary, the lab claims that these self-replicating AI swarms will need something with as little computing power as an average Internet-connected device, like a smart oven or an Android TV box.

Read more