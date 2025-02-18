Meta’s new ‘Llamacon’ event is all about open-source AI

Meta announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new developers conference in April, dubbed “Llamacon,” that will focus on “open source AI developments.”

The event is scheduled to take place April 29, 2025 and comes on the heels of “the unprecedented growth and momentum of our open-source Llama collection of models and tools,” in an announcement post. The company has not shared any additional details, such as where the conference will take place or how much ticket prices will run, but the company promises to share more details “in the coming weeks.”

Meta also revealed that its Meta Connect event, geared towards virtual and mixed reality developers and content creators, is returning in the fall with “the latest and greatest in Meta Horizon updates.” The conference will September 17-18, 2025, and promises to “peel back the curtain on tomorrow’s tech.”

As with the rest of the American AI industry, Meta plans to spend freely on the technology in 2025. At the end of January, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will invest between $60 billion and $65 billion on AI infrastructure this year, including a new data center that will consume a full gigawatt of energy — the equivalent energy output of two nuclear power stations.

“This will be a defining year for AI,” Zuckerberg wrote. “In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than one billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts.”