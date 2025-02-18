 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta’s new ‘Llamacon’ event is all about open-source AI

By
A silhouetted person holds a smartphone displaying the Facebook logo. They are standing in front of a sign showing the Meta logo.
SOPA Images / Getty Images

Meta announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new developers conference in April, dubbed “Llamacon,” that will focus on “open source AI developments.”

The event is scheduled to take place April 29, 2025 and comes on the heels of “the unprecedented growth and momentum of our open-source Llama collection of models and tools,” in an announcement post. The company has not shared any additional details, such as where the conference will take place or how much ticket prices will run, but the company promises to share more details “in the coming weeks.”

Recommended Videos

Meta also revealed that its Meta Connect event, geared towards virtual and mixed reality developers and content creators, is returning in the fall with “the latest and greatest in Meta Horizon updates.” The conference will September 17-18, 2025, and promises to “peel back the curtain on tomorrow’s tech.”

As with the rest of the American AI industry, Meta plans to spend freely on the technology in 2025. At the end of January, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will invest between $60 billion and $65 billion on AI infrastructure this year, including a new data center that will consume a full gigawatt of energy — the equivalent energy output of two nuclear power stations.

“This will be a defining year for AI,” Zuckerberg wrote. “In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than one billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Meta faces lawsuit for training AI with pirated books
A silhouetted person holds a smartphone displaying the Facebook logo. They are standing in front of a sign showing the Meta logo.

In a recent lawsuit, Meta has been accused of using pirated books to train its AI models, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's approval. As per Ars Technica, the lawsuit filed by authors including Ta-Nehisi Coates and Sarah Silverman in a California federal court, cite internal Meta communications indicating that the company utilized the Library Genesis (LibGen) dataset—a vast online repository known for hosting pirated books—despite internal concerns about the legality of using such material.

The authors argue that Meta's actions infringe upon their copyrights and could undermine the company's position with regulators. They claim that Meta's AI models, including Llama, were trained using their works without permission, potentially harming their livelihoods. Meta has defended its practices by invoking the "fair use" doctrine, asserting that using publicly available materials to train AI tools is legal in certain cases, such as "using text to statistically model language and generate original expression."

Read more
DeepSeek AI draws ire of spy agency over data hoarding and hot bias
DeepSeek AI chatbot running on an iPhone.

The privacy and safety troubles continue to pile up for buzzy Chinese AI upstart DeepSeek. After having access blocked for lawmakers and federal employees in multiple countries, while also raising alarms about its censorship and safeguards, it has now attracted an official notice from South Korea’s spy agency.

The country’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has targeted the AI company over excessive collection and questionable responses for topics that are sensitive to the Korean heritage, as per Reuters.

Read more
OpenAI’s Super Bowl commercial suggests new marketing strategy
Super Bowl in 4K on CBS on YouTube TV.

OpenAI is planning a fascinating marketing push by introducing its first TV commercial during the 59th Super Bowl this coming Sunday, February 9th, according to the Wall Street Journal learned from sources close to the matter.

In addition to the game itself, the many surrounding traditions, and the halftime entertainment, Super Bowl Sunday is an auspicious night for advertising. Some of the most notable brands pay millions of dollars for up to 30 seconds of airtime during the popular football event. Reports indicate that advertisers have shelled out up to $8 million for spits during this year’s Super Bowl, where the San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs. This is up from $7 million the year prior.

Read more