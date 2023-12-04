Meta isn’t just the parent company of Facebook, it’s also become a pioneer in the new wave of virtual reality. It has a lineup of virtual reality headsets to shop, and a couple of them are seeing deals today. Both the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro have their price dropped at Best Buy, with the more affordable Quest 2 seeing a sale price of $250 and the high-end Quest Pro discounted to $924. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase of either VR headset.

Meta Quest 2 VR headset — $250, was $300

The Meta Quest 2 isn’t the newest Meta Quest on the market, but it holds up really well when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast process and a high resolution display, both of which manage to handle the strains of virtual reality processing. The experience remains seamless and smooth even with more current software. If you want something brand new, the Meta Quest 3 is on the market, but both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. With the Meta Quest 2 you can explore more than 250 software titles across categories like gaming, fitness, socials and entertainment.

Meta Quest Pro VR headset — $926, was $1,000

You’ll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to claim this deal, and it’s worth it, as the Meta Quest Pro is the most powerful Meta VR headset on the market. This is something you should consider if you’ve got your eye on the forthcoming Apple Vision Pro and don’t want to wait. The Quest Pro offers more premium ergonomics than its more affordable models. In short, it’s a more comfortable headset that can be worn longer. It has a Mixed Reality mode that uses high resolution passthrough to let you see and engage with the real world around you even as you connect work, and play in virtual spaces. The Quest Pro also features advanced optics and high performance hardware that produce an immersive experience utilizing technologies such as Spatial Audio. This makes it as much fun for watching movies as it is capable in maximizing productivity at work.

