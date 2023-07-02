You may have heard about the recent announcement of the Apple Vision Pro XR headset. It’s going to be expensive and isn’t available to purchase quite yet, so if you’re looking for something comparable at a fraction of the cost, the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset is seeing a big discount. Today you can grab one from Best Buy for just $300, which is a $100 savings from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up within one hour at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

Virtual reality offers a lot when it comes to an engaging experience, from playing games to watching movies, and from explore virtual worlds to various educational applications. The Meta Quest 2 gets you access to all of it, with the ability to take on the best Meta Quest 2 games at the top of its selling points. Gaming is particularly immersive with a virtual reality headset like this, as a super fast processor and high resolution display combine to create a seamless experience as virtual worlds unfold all around you. Other hardware that contribute to the experience are 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback, all of which help make the virtual world feel real.

Some other ways you can put the Meta Quest 2 through its paces are with the social and entertainment aspects of the device. You can come together with other people in social spaces and multiplayer arenas. Here you can take part in live events with friends and family, or even find a new workout crew. If your attraction to the device is gaming, you can also take part in quests with fellow gaming adventurers. The Quest 2 virtual reality headset is capable of going anywhere with you and requires no additional equipment. It has a built-in battery and is easy to set up. The Meta Quest Pro is also on the market and you can compare the Meta Quest Pro and Quest 2 to if the Pro model is better for your virtual reality worlds.

The Meta Quest 2 is just $300 at Best Buy today, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included.

Editors' Recommendations