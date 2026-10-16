Meta wants you to run its powerful new AI model on your desktop, but there’s a catch

Running a top-tier AI model usually means renting expensive cloud servers or paying for yet another subscription. Meta wants to change that. The company has released the weights for Muse Spark Open, which it describes as the most capable open-weight model to come out of the US so far, and you can run it on your desktop.

There’s a catch, though. You’ll need two Mac Studios powered by Apple’s new M5 Ultra chip. Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on X, saying the model “runs great on new Mac Studios thanks to work with” John Ternus and Apple. Ternus seemed just as thrilled, writing, “Amazing to run a model of Muse Spark Open’s caliber and scale this efficiently, right from your desk.”

Congrats to the team! Amazing to run a model of Muse Spark Open’s caliber and scale this efficiently, right from your desk. Mac Studio keeps pushing the boundaries of on-device AI! — John Ternus (@johnternus) October 15, 2026

What makes Muse Spark Open special?

Muse Spark Open packs 816 billion total parameters, though only 42 billion are active at a time. Its 1 million-token context window lets it keep track of huge amounts of information, and it can work with text, images, video, and audio out of the box.

Today we’re releasing Muse Spark Open, the most capable US open-weight model to date.



Built for coding and agentic work, it excels at long-horizon tasks, complex software engineering, and multi-step reasoning.



Key Model Specs:

→ 816B total / 42B active parameters

→ 1M token… pic.twitter.com/yAtoxNeYJm — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) October 15, 2026

Meta designed the model with coding and autonomous tasks in mind, so it can take on big jobs that stretch over many steps, like writing complicated code or working through tough logic problems.

How can two Mac Studios run such a big model?

The secret is Apple’s unified memory. The GPU in each M5 Ultra Mac Studio can tap into as much as 512GB of memory, so splitting the model across two machines does the trick. With 1.2 TB/s of memory bandwidth on top, the duo turns into one giant computer with a terabyte of memory.

Meta tested the setup on real projects. With Muse Code at the helm, the model squashed bugs, shipped new features, and handled the full build for Ice Cubes, an open-source Mastodon app. It even ran DaVinci Resolve from start to finish, combing through clips one frame at a time and cropping the standout shots for vertical screens.

What does it mean for you?

If you don’t own two Mac Studios, you can still try Muse Spark Open through platforms like Groq and OpenRouter, while developers can download the weights from Hugging Face.



RELATED COVERAGE: