 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta wants you to run its powerful new AI model on your desktop, but there’s a catch

Muse Spark Open packs 816 billion parameters and a million-token context window, but running it on your desk won't come cheap.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Muse Spark Open feature
Meta | Digital Trends

Running a top-tier AI model usually means renting expensive cloud servers or paying for yet another subscription. Meta wants to change that. The company has released the weights for Muse Spark Open, which it describes as the most capable open-weight model to come out of the US so far, and you can run it on your desktop.

There’s a catch, though. You’ll need two Mac Studios powered by Apple’s new M5 Ultra chip. Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on X, saying the model “runs great on new Mac Studios thanks to work with” John Ternus and Apple. Ternus seemed just as thrilled, writing, “Amazing to run a model of Muse Spark Open’s caliber and scale this efficiently, right from your desk.”

Congrats to the team! Amazing to run a model of Muse Spark Open’s caliber and scale this efficiently, right from your desk. Mac Studio keeps pushing the boundaries of on-device AI!

— John Ternus (@johnternus) October 15, 2026

What makes Muse Spark Open special?

Muse Spark Open packs 816 billion total parameters, though only 42 billion are active at a time. Its 1 million-token context window lets it keep track of huge amounts of information, and it can work with text, images, video, and audio out of the box.

Today we’re releasing Muse Spark Open, the most capable US open-weight model to date.

Built for coding and agentic work, it excels at long-horizon tasks, complex software engineering, and multi-step reasoning.

Key Model Specs:
→ 816B total / 42B active parameters
→ 1M token… pic.twitter.com/yAtoxNeYJm

— AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) October 15, 2026

Meta designed the model with coding and autonomous tasks in mind, so it can take on big jobs that stretch over many steps, like writing complicated code or working through tough logic problems.

How can two Mac Studios run such a big model?

The secret is Apple’s unified memory. The GPU in each M5 Ultra Mac Studio can tap into as much as 512GB of memory, so splitting the model across two machines does the trick. With 1.2 TB/s of memory bandwidth on top, the duo turns into one giant computer with a terabyte of memory.

2025 Mac Studio
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Meta tested the setup on real projects. With Muse Code at the helm, the model squashed bugs, shipped new features, and handled the full build for Ice Cubes, an open-source Mastodon app. It even ran DaVinci Resolve from start to finish, combing through clips one frame at a time and cropping the standout shots for vertical screens.

What does it mean for you?

If you don’t own two Mac Studios, you can still try Muse Spark Open through platforms like Groq and OpenRouter, while developers can download the weights from Hugging Face.


RELATED COVERAGE:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
MapQuest can now show you the cameras keeping an eye on your commute
MapQuest is back, and now it’s exposing who’s watching your neighbourhood
Surveillance cameras

MapQuest has introduced a new surveillance layer that lets users see the reported locations of outdoor surveillance cameras and automated licence plate readers, including those operated by Flock Safety. The feature gives drivers and residents a clearer picture of the surveillance infrastructure around their neighbourhoods, at a time when law enforcement's use of these cameras is under growing scrutiny.

The new layer can be enabled through MapQuest’s Map Options menu, alongside existing options for traffic and incidents. It covers cameras from multiple manufacturers, including Motorola Solutions, Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo, Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia and Verkada. The company has promoted the feature with the tagline “The Roads Have Eyes!”

Read more
OpenAI’s agent ran out of crypto while completing a task, so it stole from another wallet
When its test crypto ran dry, this AI agent went wallet shopping without asking first.
open ai logo on mac

Imagine asking your assistant to finish a task, only to find out it paid for it with someone else's money. That's basically what happened, according to OpenAI's incident report. The incident happened on June 26 and involved an internal research model from the GPT-5.6 Sol family.

Apparently, the AI agent ran out of cryptocurrency while trying to finish a coding task. So it completed the task in a way nobody approved.

Read more
AI data centers are power hungry, and a startup wants to put them on a clean energy diet
Firma Power is turning multiple renewable energy projects into one power supply for data centers.
datacenter

AI data centers guzzle power at a wild pace, and most of them keep reaching for gas instead of clean energy. A startup called Firma Power thinks it has figured out why, and it isn't about cost or reliability (via Fast Company).

The real problem is that data centers struggle to piece together enough clean power from a scattered mess of wind, solar, and battery projects. This is why Firma built software that can change how these massive facilities get access to power.

Read more