 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Meta smart glasses with a built-in display might cost as much as an iPhone

The "Hypernova" smart glasses will run a customized version of Android. See where this is going, right?

By
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames. Meta

Over the past few years, XR devices have exploded in popularity, and while at it, the costs have also gone up dramatically as the underlying tech keeps pushing new boundaries. For example, Apple’s Vision Pro costs $3,500, while the Meta Quest Pro hit the shelves at $1,500. Smart glasses, especially those with a built-in display unit, are also slowly climbing up the price ladder. 

It seems Meta will buck that trend, or at least beat initial estimates for its next-gen smart glasses that are set to arrive later this year. “Meta recently figured out a way to slash the price for consumers down to about $800, I’m told. The move stems in part from the company accepting lower margins to boost demand — a common tactic for new products,” says a report by Bloomberg

How do Meta’s smart glasses work? 

Currently in development under the codename “Hypernova,” Meta had initially planned to hawk the smart glasses at roughly $1,000, while some estimates put the price at $1,400. With the purported $800 asking price, it seems Meta is essentially matching the iPhone 16’s sticker value in the market, and possibly, the upcoming iPhone 17, as well.  

Xreal Air 2 AR Glasses and Beam accessory.
Xreal Air smart glasses with built-in display units. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It’s pretty obvious that Meta will push these glasses as the next-gen personal computing device, one that is an alternative to smartphones, especially the ubiquitous iPhones in its home market. For comparison, display-equipped smart glasses made by the likes of Xreal and Viture usually fall in the $400-600 bracket, and so do next-gen AI glasses with optical projectors, such as the Even G1. 

Recommended Videos

Meta is essentially pulling off the same formula as Google Glass. Instead of a dual-display system that you will find on smart glasses sold by RayNeo, Viture, and Xreal, Meta’s “Hypernova” smart glasses will only feature a monocular display fitted in the lower portion of the right lens. 

Related: 
I’d love Apple to make a cheap MacBook with iPhone power

“Information will only be displayed in front of the wearer’s right eye and will appear most clearly when they are looking downward,” says a Bloomberg report. Powered by Qualcomm silicon, the upcoming Meta smart glasses will feature apps for capturing photos, viewing media, launching maps, and checking notifications. 

How can they stand out?

Connection view of Viture One smart glasses.
Inner view of Viture smart glasses. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

For more intuitive controls, Meta will reportedly offer a neural wristband that will allow users to control the glasses using wrist gestures and hand movements. Smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 have already implemented a gesture-based system for navigating the UI. Notably, the wristband will come bundled in the retail package of the “Hypernova” smart glasses. 

Interestingly, the glasses will run a customized version of Android, though there might not be a dedicated app store installed on the wearable. Controls will reportedly be handled by a mix of tap and swipe inputs on the side frame. This is going to be a huge driving force for adoption if Meta and Google can somehow figure out a way to at least access and respond to app notifications coming from your connected phone.

But it appears that Meta won’t let Google enjoy that cake, especially with Google already working on its own AR glasses built atop the Android XR platform. “The new version will continue to rely heavily on the Meta View phone app,” reports Bloomberg. The Hypernova smart glasses are expected to arrive in a month from now, and it would be worth waiting to see how they explore AI integration when compared to Google’s Gemini on the wearable platform.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Meta AI glasses leak tips one-eyed screen, Android soul, and high ask
Phil Nickinson wearing the Apple AirPods Pro and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Meta has tasted some unprecedented success with its Stories smart glasses, created in collaboration with Ray-Ban. The premise of a wearable device with onboard cameras, ready to take social media videos, coupled with an onboard AI assistant, has proved hot enough that Meta has even made high-fashion variants for the upscale market. 

What they have sorely missed so far, is an interactive screen. The next avenue for Meta is apparently putting a display on its fashionable smart glasses and taking their functional appeal to the next level. But that convenience will apparently come at a steep ask. According to Bloomberg, customers are in for a sticker shock worth a thousand dollars at the very least. 

Read more
Samsung might put AI smart glasses on the shelves this year
Google's AR smartglasses translation feature demonstrated.

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has grabbed all the spotlights in the past few months, and rightfully so. It serves as the flagship launch vehicle for a reinvigorated Android XR platform, with plenty of hype from Google’s own quarters.
But it seems Samsung has even more ambitious plans in place and is reportedly experimenting with different form factors that go beyond the headset format. According to Korea-based ET News, the company is working on a pair of smart glasses and aims to launch them by the end of the ongoing year.
Currently in development under the codename “HAEAN” (machine-translated name), the smart glasses are reportedly in the final stages of locking the internal hardware and functional capabilities. The wearable device will reportedly come equipped with camera sensors, as well.

What to expect from Samsung’s smart glasses?
The Even G1 smart glasses have optional clip-on gradient shades. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends
The latest leak doesn’t dig into specifics about the internal hardware, but another report from Samsung’s home market sheds some light on the possibilities. As per Maeil Business Newspaper, the Samsung smart glasses will feature a 12-megapixel camera built atop a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor.
It is said to offer a dual-silicon architecture, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The main processor on Samsung’s smart glasses is touted to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 platform, while the secondary processing hub is a chip supplied by NXP.
The onboard camera will open the doors for vision-based capabilities, such as scanning QR codes, gesture recognition, and facial identification. The smart glasses will reportedly tip the scales at 150 grams, while the battery size is claimed to be 155 mAh.

Read more
Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses go high fashion with Coperni limited edition
Angled view of Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition Glasses.

Meta delivered an unexpected runaway success with its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, and now, it is headed to the runaway for the latest take. At the Paris Fashion week, the company lifted the covers from the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition Glasses.

Revealed as part of Coperni’s Fall Winter 25 collection, these are the company’s “first-ever fashion-branded collaboration.” The collaboration product borrows Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer look and gives it a translucent twist atop a black-grey framework.

Read more