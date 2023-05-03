 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta warning to look our for ChatGPT-related scams

Trevor Mogg
By

As sure as night follows day, scammers have been quick to take an interest in ChatGPT, the advanced AI-powered chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that burst onto the scene in November.

In a new security report posted by Meta on Wednesday, the company formerly known as Facebook said that since March alone, its security analysts have uncovered around 10 types of malware posing as ChatGPT and similar AI-based tools that aim to compromise online accounts, especially those of businesses.

Related Videos

The scams could be delivered via, for example, web browser extensions — some of them found in official web stores — that offer ChatGPT-related tools and might even offer some ChatGPT-like functionality, Guy Rosen, Meta’s chief information security officer, wrote in the post. But the extensions are ultimately designed to trick users into giving up sensitive information or accepting malicious payloads.

Related

Meta’s chief information security officer said his team has seen malware masquerading as ChatGPT apps and then, following detection, simply switched their lures to other popular products such as Google’s AI-powered Bard tool, in a bid to avoid detection.

Rosen said Meta had detected and blocked more than 1,000 unique malicious URLs from being shared on its apps and had reported them to the companies where the malware was hosted to enable them to take their own appropriate action.

Meta promised it will continue to highlight how these malicious campaigns function, share threat indicators with companies, and introduce updated protections to address scammers’ new tactics. Parts of its efforts also include the launch of a new support flow for businesses impacted by malware.

Citing the example of crypto scams, Rosen noted how the new assault by cybercriminals follows a pattern whereby they exploit the popularity of new or buzzy tech products to try to trick innocent users into falling for their ruses.

“The generative AI space is rapidly evolving and bad actors know it, so we should all be vigilant,” Rosen warned.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
ChatGPT gets a private mode for secret AI chats. Here’s how to use it
A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.

OpenAI just launched a new feature that makes it possible to disable your chat history when using ChatGPT, allowing you to keep your conversations more private.

Previously, every new chat would appear in a sidebar to the left, making it easy for anyone nearby to get a quick summary of how you've been using the AI for fun, schoolwork, or productivity. This can prove problematic when you're discussing something you want to keep secret.

Read more
Even Microsoft thinks ChatGPT needs to be regulated — here’s why
A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have been taking the world by storm, with the capabilities of Microsoft’s ChatGPT causing wonderment and fear in almost equal measure. But in an intriguing twist, even Microsoft is now calling on governments to take action and regulate AI before things spin dangerously out of control.

The appeal was made by BSA, a trade group representing numerous business software companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Dropbox, IBM, and Zoom. According to CNBC, the group is advocating for the US government to integrate rules governing the use of AI into national privacy legislation.

Read more
ChatGPT is great, but it really needs these 4 new features
The ChatGPT website on a laptop's screen as the laptop sits on a counter in front of a black background.

I know, it's dumb to complain about a free service, which ChatGPT always has been. It feels especially silly for a technology that feels this new and exciting.

ChatGPT remains the best free AI chatbot out there -- and yet, having used some of its rivals, coming back to ChatGPT can feel like a bare-bones experience. Here are five simple features that could really expand the usability of ChatGPT. Some of these would also make great additions to ChatGPT Plus, if the new features need to go there first.
A drafts option

Read more