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Meta’s Muse agent is getting closer, and it might take over your to-do list

Meta’s upcoming AI life manager does more than just answer questions.

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While most people’s idea of AI is just a chatbot, agentic uses help build them as something more. Finding an email attachment, remembering a deadline, or following up on something that many people can take advantage of. Meta’s upcoming Muse agent is coming in as that solution.

Early screenshots shared by TestingCatalog show a personal assistant that can proactively handle everyday tasks and keep track of longer-term goals. The agent has reportedly moved from internal testing into a limited closed alpha, with invite-code functionality now appearing alongside its waitlist.

META 🔥: Early look at the UI of the upcoming Muse agent from Meta.

> According to the App Store listing, the Muse agent might act as a proactive assistant that helps users track their goals and stay on top of their schedule and tasks.

> The Muse agent transitioned from… pic.twitter.com/1X2h9iIwFt

— 🚨 AI News | TestingCatalog (@testingcatalog) September 7, 2026

An AI that remembers the little things

The tweet shares an example where Muse finds a school field-trip permission slip in the user’s email and fills it out. It then notices that the trip needs a chaperone, checks that the user is free, and asks whether it should sign them up and send a confirmation email. After approval, Muse says it will remind the user to pack lunch.

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Picture a digital assistant with a lot more smarts. Another screenshot shows a dedicated goals interface with dinner reservations, marathon preparation, and saving for a new car. Users appear able to track progress and create goals across categories such as health and relationships.

The official App Store listing, published under Meta Platforms, Inc., describes Muse as a personal AI agent that can manage email, and this example showcases this pretty well.

Meta AI in threads DM
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

When can you try Muse?

TestingCatalog reports that Muse is moving into limited alpha testing, with invite codes and a waitlist. Mobile and web versions are expected, while desktop access may follow later. Meta has not announced a broad public release date or confirmed subscription pricing for the standalone agent.

This fits Meta’s existing AI roadmap. In July, the company introduced task-oriented features for Meta AI, including planning, email and calendar connections, and daily briefings. The screenshots are promising, but the real test will be whether Muse can reliably handle all of the chaotic details of everyday life. If it can, I may finally have a reason to stop treating my inbox like a second job.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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