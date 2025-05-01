 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft accounts will push you to ditch passwords and use a passkey

By
Passkey sign in for Microsoft account.
Microsoft

Microsoft joined the passkey party in May last year, and today, it has announced the next step to protect folks using a Windows PC or any other Microsoft service. Moving ahead, all new Microsoft accounts will go password-less by default. Convenience and enhanced safety, if you will.

Imagine a world where you don’t have to remember complex passwords, or hackers cracking their way past it with ease for your Microsoft account. The solution to that security utopia is passkeys, which are essentially digital keys that turn your trusted devices into a login key.

Recommended Videos

These digital keys are also protected behind a biometric lock. The next time you try to log in, you will get a prompt on your phone or PC. You simply have to agree to it by verifying your identity via a face unlock, fingerprint scan, or entering the device password.

Related

What is changing?

“New users will have several passwordless options for signing into their account and they’ll never need to enroll a password,” the company says in a security update. For users with an existing Microsoft account, they can go ahead and delete the saved passwords from the account dashboard, and switch entirely to passkeys. 

A redesigned Windows 11 Passkey application.
Microsoft

Users with two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled will no longer be asked to enter their password. Instead, they will be directly asked to enter the 2FA code sent as an SMS or email. The next time they try to access their account, they won’t even have to access the 2FA code, and will switch entirely to access through passkeys. 

Google, Apple, and Microsoft have all joined the passkey revolution. Passkeys are created using cryptography techniques that follow the FIDO security protocols. The key to enable login for any service is stored privately on the user’s device. 

How to use a passkey?

These private keys can only be used once users verify their identity using a fingerprint or face scan, or unlock their device with a PIN or password. If you are in the Windows ecosystem and want to enable passkeys for your Microsoft account, the best way forward is using the Authenticator app.

Enabling passkey access in Authenticator app.
Microsoft

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. After registering the passkey, users only have to enable it within the settings app. On Android phones, they can flick the Authenticator toggle in the Passwords & accounts dashboard in the Settings app. 

On an Apple device, you need to enable it from within the Autofill & Passwords section in the Settings app. Passkeys are supported across Windows 10 and 11, macOS Ventura and later versions, iOS 16, Android 9, Chrome OS 109, Microsoft Edge (version 109), Safari (version 16), and Chrome on mobile devices.

If you don’t like Microsoft’s authenticator app, you can choose to save passkeys in third-party apps, as well, such as 1Password. Irrespectively, all passkey information is end-to-end encrypted and relies on the PC’s TPM (Trusted Platform Module) to safeguard it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
I hope Microsoft adds these 6 things to the next major Windows Update
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

Windows 11 updates have a bit of a reputation, from slowing Intel's newest desktop processors to breaking games. Despite the occasional hiccup, we still look forward with cautious optimism.

Despite the occasional rough patch, Microsoft continues to evolve the OS, and each update feels like a chance for a new beginning. While Microsoft hasn't confirmed anything yet, the rumor mill is buzzing with what comes next, and I'm starting to feel excited. The talk of new features suggests fixes for long-standing annoyances, productivity boosts, and quality-of-life improvements worth waiting for.
What's coming to Windows in 2025?

Read more
Microsoft could make account-free Windows 11 installs a thing of the past
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

The offline Windows 11 install looks like it could officially be a thing of the past. 

Microsoft is officially shutting the door on local accounts during Windows 11 setup, confirming that all new installations, Home and Pro alike, will now require a Microsoft account. 

Read more
Microsoft sign-in gets redesign and, more importantly, dark mode
microsoft dark mode sign in.

Microsoft is rolling out a new authentication process for services like Outlook, Xbox, Windows, and Microsoft 365. The practical aim is to focus more on passwordless logins and the visual aim is apparently to step back from "product-centric" design and lean into "Microsoft-centric design" (whatever that means).

Passwordless login refers to other forms of authentication, namely face ID, fingerprint ID, or PIN -- sometimes collectively referred to as passkeys. Although a PIN is still a set of numbers or letters that you type in to get access to your accounts, they're safer than passwords thanks to the way they're stored. Instead of information being transmitted to and stored on servers that bad actors are constantly trying to break into,  your PIN is kept securely stored on your device.

Read more