 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft announces Project Zenith, a ready-to-code Windows 11 setup for developers

Windows Terminal, Visual Studio Code, WSL, and developer-friendly Windows settings come ready from the first boot.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
White Windows 11 Logo in front of blue background.
Windows
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

Setting up a new Windows PC for coding usually means installing a stack of software and changing a bunch of settings before getting down to work. While it isn’t something difficult to do, it sure is time-consuming. Microsoft has just announced Project Zenith at IFA 2026, which attempts to change that.

While the name makes it sound quite fancy, it is essentially a preconfigured Windows 11 experience for what Microsoft calls developer-class PCs. These machines will ship with development tools already installed and several Windows settings adjusted out of the box.

Recommended Videos

There is also a fairly demanding hardware requirement. Project Zenith PCs need at least 64GB of unified memory and 250GB/s of memory bandwidth. The first systems will use AMD’s Ryzen AI Halo platform, while Microsoft says hardware from other chipmakers and PC brands will follow in the coming months. AceMagic recently announced one such machine with a Zen 5 processor and up to 192 GB unified memory.

Acemagic F9A AI mini PC launched at IFA 2026
Acemagic

What changes with Project Zenith

Project Zenith ships with commonly used development tools already installed. Windows Terminal and Visual Studio Code are pinned to the taskbar from the start, saving developers from rebuilding the same basic work environment every time they move to a new machine.

Microsoft has also changed several Windows defaults. File Explorer shows file extensions, hidden files, full paths, and the details pane, while long-path support is enabled. Recently used files and folders, sync provider tips, Start menu tips, and account notifications are disabled. Command Palette is switched on by default.

These are settings developers can already change on a regular Windows 11 PC. Project Zenith simply has them configured before the machine is switched on for the first time, alongside the software needed to start working.

Windows 11 logo.
Microsoft

Who is Project Zenith actually for

The hefty memory requirement gives away a big part of Microsoft’s target audience. Project Zenith is meant for developers working with demanding local workloads, including AI models and coding agents.

Microsoft says supported machines can run models with more than 30 billion parameters locally without relying on metered cloud tokens. Windows Subsystem for Linux is also part of the experience, including WSL containers for running Linux containers directly inside Windows. Microsoft’s Execution Containers are available for developers building and testing AI agents in isolated environments.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
AI chatbots will agree and misinform if you just put a little pressure, warns research
ChatGPT 3.5 proved the most vulnerable when false claims were repeated over and over
Claude AI on an iPhone.

AI chatbots have a well-documented habit of hallucinating information and sometimes agreeing with users even when they are wrong. A new study suggests that simply refusing to take no for an answer can make the problem worse.

Researchers from the University of Arizona tested seven AI models, including GPT-3.5, GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Llama 3 70B, and DeepSeek-R1. Instead of judging them from a single response, researchers kept conversations going while repeatedly feeding the models information they knew was false.

Read more
Google brings its best AI music model Lyria 3.5 to the Gemini app
Developers get full API access through Google AI Studio.
Google-gemini-lyria-3.5

Google has added Lyria 3.5, its most advanced music generation model yet, to the Gemini app. Previously available through Google's AI filmmaking tool Flow, the model is now rolling out to all Gemini users, making it easier to generate polished songs, instrumentals, and soundtracks from simple text prompts or even photos.

Lyria 3.5 makes AI-generated music sound more natural

Read more
AMD’s new workstation packs 576GB of GPU memory and enough horsepower for trillion-parameter AI models
AMD just built a desktop workstation with more raw memory than most small data centers had a decade ago.
People, Person, Performer

AMD just built a desktop that really has no business sitting on an actual desk. At IFA 2026, the company unveiled the Threadripper Halo Station.

As the name probably already suggests, it is a liquid-cooled machine that can run AI models with more than a trillion parameters without touching the cloud even once. If you don't already know, those numbers are reserved for server shelves, not someone's personal desk.

Read more