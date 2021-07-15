Microsoft just revealed Windows 10 21H2, the second feature update to Windows 10 in this calendar year.

Rumored for a while now, the update is for the 1.3 billion devices running the operating system and promises to “help keep people and organizations protected and productive.” It will be released alongside Windows 11 later this year, again asserting Microsoft’s plans to support Windows 10 through 2025.

Microsoft didn’t get into many specifics, but Windows 10 version 21H2 is shaping up to be a lot the like Windows 10 May 2021 Update which proceeded it. Don’t expect many big features, and look out for bug fixes. There are only three new features coming in this release, and it is rather centered on productivity, management, and security.

The first of those features cover adding WPA3 H2E standards support to Windows 10 for enhanced Wi-Fi security. The second feature includes Windows Hello for Business supporting simplified passwordless deployment models for achieving a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes. Finally, there’s GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows deployments.

“Today, we are introducing the next feature update to Windows 10: Windows 10, version 21H2. Windows continues to play an important role in people’s lives as they continue to work, learn and have fun in hybrid and remote environments,” said John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing, and Delivery.

Microsoft will be delivering Windows 10 21H1 through the same methods as it has in the past by using Windows Update. If you’re on newer versions of Windows 10, the update will install just like a regular security patch when it is available later this year once it becomes available in the second half of the calendar year. It won’t take too long to install unless you’re coming from an older version of Windows 10.

Windows 10 21H2 will be beta tested in the Windows Insider program first. Microsoft is releasing it to the Release Preview channel, but only those who were moved from the Beta channel of the program due to not being able to run Windows 11. New features won’t be available right away, however. The first Windows 10 21H2 build is already available for those who want it, with a long list of improvements.

