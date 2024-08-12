 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is axing this seven-year-old Windows app

By
Someone using Paint 3D on a tablet with a stylus.
Microsoft

As spotted by Windows Central, Paint 3D will stop receiving updates and be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4 of this year. Although it was once intended as a replacement for the classic Paint program, Paint 3D will be outlived by its predecessor and some of its best features have been transferred to the older app instead.

However, anyone who downloads Paint 3D before the cutoff date should be able to carry on using it past November.

Recommended Videos

First released in 2017, Paint 3D was meant to be an exciting upgrade for Paint users and enthusiasts that brought a modernized UI, layers, PNG support, transparency, and 3D modeling features. And people didn’t hate it — but what they did hate was Microsoft saying it wasplanning to deprecate the old Paint program. After the internet made its dissatisfaction clear, Microsoft posted on its blog, saying it had decided to keep Paint and move it to the Microsoft Store where anyone could download it for free.

But why do people still love the old Paint app so much? Well, part of it is nostalgia, and part of it is ease of use. Practically anyone who has ever used a computer in the past 40 years knows how to use MS Paint — and some of those people are not interested in learning anything else. The old Paint app is also noticeably faster and more responsive than Paint 3D, and that’s an important factor for a lot of people.

Eventually, Microsoft began giving in to Paint’s popularity, giving it some of Paint 3D’s features in a 2023 update, including layers, transparency, and background removal. It then received AI-powered tools for Copilot+ PCs, allowing people to generate images with specific art styles directly from the app.

Now, with this news about Paint 3D’s demise, it’s clear that Microsoft has officially given up on trying to replace Paint or make it irrelevant. There are still a lot of features Paint 3D has that Paint doesn’t, so perhaps there could be more updates coming in the future — but the whole 3D part of Paint 3D never really caught on anyway, so Microsoft can probably just forget about that.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
Microsoft is backpedaling on future Windows 10 updates
The Windows Update screen in Windows 10.

Windows 10 is on its way out, with support ending in October 2025. That isn't changing, though Microsoft's approach to rolling out new features in the meantime definitely has. In a surprising move, Microsoft announced in a June 4 Windows Insider Blog post that it is bringing a Beta Channel for those Windows Insiders currently running on Windows 10 version 22H2.

This means that despite the end of support, Windows 10 users will continue to get some new features that were initially restricted to Windows 11, such as the new Copilot app. It's also possible that other features may be on the way, but Microsoft has not released any further information on the subject. It was originally stated that Windows 10 version 22H2 would be its final feature update, but that appears to not be true anymore.

Read more
Windows 11 just took copying and pasting to the next level
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

It's not often that we get innovation in something as basic as copy and paste. But in a new update to Windows 11, copying and pasting is getting supercharged with AI -- and it doesn't even require a Copilot+ PC.

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft announced a new PowerToys feature at its Build developers conference that makes copying and pasting especially useful for developers. Once enabled, you'll be able to choose from three pasting options: Paste as plain text (Ctrl+1), Paste as markdown (Ctrl+2), and Paste as JSON (Ctrl+3).

Read more
Microsoft Copilot is invading your favorite chat apps
Telegram app download.

It's not just you -- Microsoft is putting Copilot just about anywhere, and now it's available on Telegram as a bot that's part of its "copilot-for-social" project. Windows Latest reports that to use the bot, you'll need to confirm your phone number by sending your contact in the chat. The company is expanding its AI integration into one of the most popular messaging apps, but it might not end there.

Microsoft claims that it won't save your phone number for anything other than verification, but it's needed because the service is currently unavailable for anyone in the EU, at least for now. If anyone in the EU tries to access it, they will be blocked.

Read more