  1. Computing

Microsoft backpedals on changing default browsers in Windows 11

Monica J. White
By

Many people have been complaining about difficulty of changing the default browser in Windows 11, but it seems that Microsoft is finally taking note.

The latest Windows 11 Insider build contains fixes that make it much easier to do with just a single button press.

The new Windows 11 feature that lets users set their default browser.

In its current form, changing your default browser in Windows 11 requires a lot of workarounds. The fix is said to bring it back to what it used to be in Windows 10.

The fix was found by several Windows Insider users in the 22509 build that was released recently. User @WithinRafael on Twitter posted screenshots that show the new functionality, giving a hint as to what will most likely make it into an upcoming Windows update.

In the current Insider preview build, users are able to navigate to the Default Apps section in Windows 11. This allows them to easily change the default browser to their app of choice by simply clicking Set default. Microsoft confirmed this change.

“In the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 released to the Dev Channel on Wednesday, we streamlined the ability for a Windows Insider to set the default browser to apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM, and .HTML,” Aaron Woodman, vice president of Windows Marketing, told The Verge.

This means that the new fix doesn’t apply to, among others, .PDF files — those will still have to be adjusted by hand. Otherwise, they will continue to default to Microsoft Edge when opened. This is a much-needed change, and although it may seem obvious, it isn’t how the feature currently works in Windows 11. Right now, users who want to switch away from Edge need to individually change default apps for every file format.

Windows build 22509 has a new browser [Set default] button. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRDFPKfJMv

&mdash; Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) December 1, 2021

The Windows 11 user base was not pleased with the way setting the default browser worked in Microsoft’s latest operating system. New apps popped up, such as EdgeDeflector, which made it easier to switch away from Edge. However, Microsoft recently blocked the app, so the new Insider update has come at the perfect time. While there are still some file types left to include in the new patch, it seems that Microsoft has budged and is taking steps in the right direction, and that’s always good to see.

The software giant has been making attempts at improving Microsoft Edge and attracting new users. Just recently, Microsoft added a new game-improving functionality to Edge, along with a new feature that lets users search through multiple tabs at once. While the new Chromium-based Edge fares better than its old version, it’s still nowhere near beating Google Chrome.

Editors' Recommendations

This Lenovo Chromebook is in stock and just $119 today

Lenovo Chromebook on a white background.

This 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor is $250 at Best Buy — SAVE $100

computer monitor deals ahead of prime day 2020 lg ultrawide

Save $100 on this Dyson purifying fan at Best Buy — now $300

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower HEPA Air Purifier and Fan

This Dolby 5.1 soundbar system is down to $180 at Best Buy today

Samsung HW-A550 Soundbar Under TV

These Sony wireless headphones are $78 for Cyber Week 2021

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones.

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 on a white background.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series to get One UI 4 Beta for Android 12

T-Mobile 5G test

Get this HP gaming PC for $550 for Cyber Week 2021

The HP Pavilion TG01-2170m gaming PC.

This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $180 price cut

alienware m15 r6 gaming laptop.

This 75-inch TV is just $600 at Best Buy for Cyber Week 2021

The Hisense 75-inch TV in front of a white background, with various movies displayed on the screen.

Get this 70-inch TV for $550 at Best Buy for Cyber Week 2021

The 70-inch version of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, with Hulu's the Handmaid's Tale on the screen.

After 9 years on Android and Windows, here’s why I’m all-in on Apple’s ecosystem

macbook air, iPhone 12, iPad Air and Apple Watch SE on a table.

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop for Cyber Week 2021

Dell XPS 13 on a white background.