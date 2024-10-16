 Skip to main content
Microsoft is backtracking on its Copilot key

By
The Copilot key was a big part of Microsoft’s initial push with AI PCs, but it didn’t exactly receive positive reception.

But now, in a Windows Insider blog post from earlier this week, Microsoft says users will be able to configure the Copilot key to open apps other than the Copilot AI assistant. This will be made first available to Insiders in the Release Preview on the 23H2 version of Windows 11. It was initially thought it would roll out in the Windows 11 Preview Build 22631.4387 build, but that’s no longer the case.

There is no exact date when eligible Windows users will enjoy the feature since Microsoft only said: “This feature will roll out to Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 23H2 at a later date and is not rolling out yet with this update.”

This is excellent news for those who want more control over the dedicated Copilot key appearing on a growing number of the best laptops.

However, it’s not as simple as it seems. The now-struck-through text mentions that you can do this if you’re signed into an MSIX package that ensures the app meets the privacy and security requirements needed to keep your PC safe. The MSIX apps have a new packaging standard that’s supposed to be more secure than the MSI and EXE ones, but there aren’t many of those available just yet.

When the feature does eventually become available, you’ll be able to customize the Copilot key by going to Settings > Personalization > Text input. Microsoft didn’t release a list of compatible apps to choose from, but hopefully, we’ll see something soon.

The Copilot key ruffled some feathers because it was the first time in almost three decades that a new dedicated key came on the scene — especially since it was merely a shortcut key.

However, it will be something you’ll continue to see on the new AI PCs with their powerful NPUs.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
