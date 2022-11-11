Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well.

Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue; however, it is still possible to install the update manually. If you haven’t updated yet, it’s best to wait until you get a notification that an update is available.

According to Microsoft, the problem stems from games and apps that leave GPU debugging enabled even after shipping the release to customers. That means this particular problem could be resolved with an update to any games that you’ve noticed are lagging since installing the latest version of Windows 11. Game and app updates will only help if the developers have disabled GPU debugging in the latest version. The long-term fix will come from Microsoft.

This isn’t the first time a safeguard hold has been placed on the newest version of Windows 11. Other problems with the most recent update have been outlined by Microsoft. These run the gamut from limited access to printer settings to SMB performance issues, Windows Hello failures, and more.

The Windows 11 22H2 update has been available since October 4, 2022, so it’s a little disturbing to hear about so many issues still affecting performance a month after its debut. Microsoft is busily working on a resolution to these problems. In the meantime, it’s strongly recommended that you do not click the Update now button or use the Media Creation Tool to manually update until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard hold has been removed.

