Microsoft is giving up control of the Copilot key

Microsoft OneDrive files can sync between a PC and a phone.
In a Windows Insider Blog post, Microsoft recently announced that it is rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4225 (KB5043186) update. It’s a relatively small update, but it finally gives users control of the dedicated Copilot key that’s showing up on an increasing number of laptops.

In the blog post, Microsoft detailed how it is giving users more customization freedom by adding the option to configure the Copilot key, which can open an app that’s MSIX packaged and signed. This is good news since the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep your PC safe. When the option is available more broadly, you should find it by going to Settings > Personalization> Text Input.

There is no official information about when you might see the feature in the stable version, but hopefully, it will be soon. Microsoft also throws in some valuable reminders, such as that the updates are based on Windows 11, version 23H2. So, if you have version 22H2, you have until October 8to get the necessary update.

On the unofficial side of Windows 11, users could get a “Hand Off” feature that makes switching devices a breeze. X (formerly Twitter ) user @techsarusrex pointed out the feature, which makes switching devices and resuming work from your phone easier. Currently, the feature is concealed by a system flag that you can turn on using the ViVeTool as MSPowerUser reports.

If you stop working on a document on your phone and then fire up your computer, you’ll get a notification asking if you want to pick up where you left off. Apple users have a feature called Handoff that allows them to start a task on their iPhone or iPad and continue on their Mac, and it looks like Windows is getting something similar.

