After a tease during the Build 2021 developer conference, Microsoft has officially announced the rollout of version 91 of its new Edge browser. The release brings new ways to save money when shopping as well as new ways to personalize the look and feel of the browser.

After installing this latest update, when shopping in Microsoft Edge at select retailers, you should see a new price history feature. It will appear as a price tag icon in the address bar. When you click it, you’ll see a graph of historical online prices for an item that you’re looking for.

In addition to the price history feature, Microsoft is also bringing Bing Rebates to Edge for single, seamless experience. To get started, just sign in with your Microsoft account and enable Bing Rebates.

You can then start earning cash back for your purchases at select retailers like Walmart, the Microsoft Store, and more. You’ll see the cash back option when there is a price tag in the address bar and a message that indicates a certain percentage back. Microsoft says this works with 1,200-plus eligible retailers.

A price history chart as part of the new Edge shopping experience.

As announced during Build 2021, Edge 91 delivers on the sleeping tabs feature. With it, you’ll see up to 82% memory savings, based on the data collected by Microsoft in internal testing. The feature works by putting the inactive tabs in the background when not needed, helping save system resources in Windows 10.

Wrapping up the features in Edge 91 are new color themes. The themes change the look of the title bar and other areas in Edge. There are 10 you can choose from by visiting the Appearance page in the Edge Settings menu. These are meant to build on the exclusive first-party themes that were introduced to Edge in January.

If you haven’t already been automatically updated to Edge version 91, you can easily do so in a few steps. Simply head into the menu next to your profile icon, choose Settings, and then select About Microsoft Edge. From there, Edge will download and install the latest update.

