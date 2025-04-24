Microsoft Edge Canary new tab page replaces MSN with Copilot

Microsoft is testing a new Copilot-powered interface in the Canary version of Edge, replacing the MSN feed on the New Tab Page in an attempt to streamline browsing, according to Windows Latest. Users can enable it via experimental flags.

If the new design rolls out to the stable version, Copilot will replace the familiar MSN feed as the first thing you see when you open a new tab. You’ll see a compose box in an uncluttered design with a greeting message that asks, “How can I help you today?”

Recommended Videos

The default option will choose between a Copilot response or a Bing search to answer your question. You can open a webpage, write a draft, or get advice on any given topic. The Edge browser also gives you the option of having Copilot answer everything for you or stick with Bing.com.

The Copilot button has three options you can choose from, such as:

Default – This is for search and chat suggestions. For example, if you search for “restaurants near me”, Bing will jump in, but if you ask it to summarize something, Copilot will.

Chat – Currently, the chat option redirects you to Bing.com, but this should change when and if it rolls out to all users.

Search and Navigate – This option focuses on web searching, excluding AI responses.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll also see options like Write a first draft, Learn something new, and Get advice. However, they only redirect you to Bing.com for now.

You need to use Edge Canary to test this feature, which may or may not be included in the stable version. If you’re using Canary, you can type “edge://flags” into the address bar and press Enter. Search for “NTP” at the top of the page, toggle on the flags, and restart the browser.

This appears to be an attempt to get more users to use Copilot. If it’s not giving Copilot the Vision feature that allows it to view and interact with your screen, it’s something else. At least the Vision feature isn’t limited to Copilot+ PCs, unlike the new Recall feature. That makes it more accessible to everyday users without specialized hardware.