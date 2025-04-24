 Skip to main content
Microsoft Edge Canary new tab page replaces MSN with Copilot

By
Microsoft Edge appears on a computer screen with plants and a window in the background.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends

Microsoft is testing a new Copilot-powered interface in the Canary version of Edge, replacing the MSN feed on the New Tab Page in an attempt to streamline browsing, according to Windows Latest. Users can enable it via experimental flags.

If the new design rolls out to the stable version, Copilot will replace the familiar MSN feed as the first thing you see when you open a new tab. You’ll see a compose box in an uncluttered design with a greeting message that asks, “How can I help you today?”

The default option will choose between a Copilot response or a Bing search to answer your question. You can open a webpage, write a draft, or get advice on any given topic. The Edge browser also gives you the option of having Copilot answer everything for you or stick with Bing.com.

The Copilot button has three options you can choose from, such as:

  • Default – This is for search and chat suggestions. For example, if you search for “restaurants near me”, Bing will jump in, but if you ask it to summarize something, Copilot will.
  • Chat – Currently, the chat option redirects you to Bing.com, but this should change when and if it rolls out to all users.
  • Search and Navigate – This option focuses on web searching, excluding AI responses.
The Default, Search and Navigate, and Chat option for the Copilot button on Edge Canary.
Source: Windows Latest Image used with permission by copyright holder

At the bottom of the page, you’ll also see options like Write a first draft, Learn something new, and Get advice. However, they only redirect you to Bing.com for now.

You need to use Edge Canary to test this feature, which may or may not be included in the stable version. If you’re using Canary, you can type “edge://flags” into the address bar and press Enter. Search for “NTP” at the top of the page, toggle on the flags, and restart the browser.

This appears to be an attempt to get more users to use Copilot. If it’s not giving Copilot the Vision feature that allows it to view and interact with your screen, it’s something else. At least the Vision feature isn’t limited to Copilot+ PCs, unlike the new Recall feature. That makes it more accessible to everyday users without specialized hardware.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Microsoft’s Bing adds a Copolit Search mode to rival Google AI Search
Copilot Search for Bing Search engine.

Barely a few weeks ago, Google introduced a new AI Search mode. The idea is to provide answers as a wall of text, just the way an AI chatbot answers your queries, instead of the usual Search Results with blue links to different sources.

Microsoft is now in the race, too. The company has quietly rolled out a new Copilot Search option for its Bing search engine. The feature was first spotted by Windows Latest, but Digital Trends can confirm that it is now accessible across all platforms. 

Read more
Microsoft finally adds missing Copilot+ AI tools to Intel and AMD PCs
Copilot+ PCs being announced from the stage.

If you bought into the promise of a new AI-charged Copilot+ PC with the latest-gen Intel or AMD processor, and found a few tricks missing, the long wait is over. A handful of those Copilot+ features are finally expanding beyond machines with a Snapdragon X series processor inside. 

It’s roughly been a year since Microsoft introduced the Copilot+ PC label, a new breed of computing machines that put AI performance at the forefront. For months, Qualcomm was the sole silicon supplier for such machines. 

Read more
Microsoft 365 Copilot gets an AI Researcher that everyone will love
Researcher agent in action inside Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

Microsoft is late to the party, but it is finally bringing a deep research tool of its own to the Microsoft 365 Copilot platform across the web, mobile, and desktop. Unlike competitors such as Google Gemini, Perplexity, or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, all of which use the Deep Research name, Microsoft is going with the Researcher agent branding.
The overarching idea, however, isn’t too different. You tell the Copilot AI to come up with thoroughly researched material on a certain topic or create an action plan, and it will oblige by producing a detailed document that would otherwise take hours of human research and compilation. It’s all about performing complex, multi-step research on your behalf as an autonomous AI agent.
Just to avoid any confusion early on, Microsoft 365 Copilot is essentially the rebranded version of the erstwhile Microsoft 365 (Office) app. It is different from the standalone Copilot app, which is more like a general purpose AI chatbot application.
Researcher: A reasoning agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot
How Researcher agent works?
Underneath the Researcher agent, however, is OpenAI’s Deep Research model. But this is not a simple rip-off. Instead, the feature’s implementation in Microsoft 365 Copilot runs far deeper than the competition. That’s primarily because it can look at your own material, or a business’ internal data, as well.
Instead of pulling information solely from the internet, the Researcher agent can also take a look at internal documents such as emails, chats, internal meeting logs, calendars, transcripts, and shared documents. It can also reference data from external sources such as Salesforce, as well as other custom agents that are in use at a company.
“Researcher’s intelligence to reason and connect the dots leads to magical moments,” claims Microsoft. Researcher agent can be configured by users to reference data from the web, local files, meeting recordings, emails, chats, and sales agent, on an individual basis — all of them, or just a select few.

Why it stands out?

Read more