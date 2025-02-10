 Skip to main content
Microsoft Edge Copilot now lets you share AI chats easily

Microsoft Copilot Pro.
Microsoft
New share link features for Copilot in Edge
@Leopeva64

Microsoft has added a new share button to Copilot in Edge, allowing users to share AI chat conversations with others more easily by creating a shareable link, as MSPowerUser reports. The update, available now, also expands the “Think Deeper” feature to all users, enhancing AI responses with deeper reasoning.

With this addition, Microsoft is making Copilot on Edge more like its website and mobile apps for a more consistent experience. For instance, on copilot.microsoft.com, you can chat with AI without signing up, similar to ChatGPT’s web search. However, unlike Edge’s side panel, the web version doesn’t yet support sharing AI chats, but let’s hope it does soon.

Furthermore, Microsoft keeps offering goodies, expanding the “Think Deeper” feature to all users, not just Copilot Pro subscribers. Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shares via X that it would be available to all users and calls it truly magical.

What does the “Think Deeper” feature do? It was trained to “think before it speaks” and offers advanced reasoning for career advice, problem-solving, STEM-related tasks like coding, advanced math problems, and more. Therefore, it takes a little longer to respond, around 30 seconds, according to Microsoft. Microsoft is making the feature, powered by OpenAI’s o1 model, available even to free users. This is excellent news since it allows you to use it without dropping a serious coin.

This isn’t the only change Microsoft has made since last year. The software giant also updated Copilot’s design on Windows 10,11 and mobile, adding Copilot Voice and Copilot Vision features. Time will tell what other feature will reach all users.

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
