 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft Edge is losing to Safari, despite its push for AI

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Many desktop browsers continue to compete for users, and in April 2023, Apple Safari overtook Microsoft Edge in global market share, according to data collected by StatCounter.

Though the browsers’ market share was still neck-and-neck, Safari’s April figures come in at 11.89%, while Edge closed the month at 10.95%. Even so, both browsers continue to lag behind Google Chrome, which maintains its number one spot with in excess of 60%, as pointed out by MSpoweruser.

According to StatCounter, Apple Safari has surpassed Microsoft Bing for desktop users for the month of April 2023.

The figures are especially interesting considering Microsoft’s massive investment in artificial intelligence in recent months. The brand’s multibillion dollar partnership with OpenAI has allowed it to inundate its Edge browser and Bing search with the ChatGPT chatbot, in an effort to attract more users. However, it appears there is still work to do on Microsoft’s front.

Related

The AI-updated Edge browser and Bing search might have sparked interest in users upon release, however, the recent figures could come down to the number of devices in circulation.

Related Videos

Notably, in May 2022, Atlas VPNshared a study detailing that Apple’s Safari browser was serving over 1 billion people across all device forms, including iPhones and Mac computers. In comparison, Microsoft Edge served approximately 212,695,000 users. While Microsoft Edge is compatible with rival devices and systems, the brand might not have as big a reach given that it relies primarily on desktops.

Microsoft currently does not make its own smartphones en masse, outside of novelty devices such as the Surface Duo. Meanwhile, Apple also features its Safari browser on iPhones of all generations. Google partners with multiple smartphone brands globally that use its Chrome browser, in addition to using the app on its own Pixel devices.

Microsoft continues to add features to the browser to encourage users to favor Edge and Bing over other browsers and search engines. One Reddit user pointed out that if you search “Google,” Bing will give you reasons why Bing is preferable. Another Reddit user found a feature that pulls up a split-screen with Bing chat results when users attempt to use Google Bard on Microsoft Edge.

Apple has made similar moves, such as placing an age restriction of 17 and older on AI-inundated apps, such as Microsoft Edge and the email app BlueMail, which includes ChatGPT features, on the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, they have no age restriction on the Google Play Store.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
Microsoft says Edge has already saved 273 petabytes of RAM
how to mute tab your browser microsoft edge edgehtml tabs

Microsoft's efforts for browser efficiency appear to be paying off as the brand has announced that its built-in Sleeping Tabs tool is highly effective at conserving RAM on devices.

Microsoft recently shared on its Dev Twitter dedicated to the Microsoft Edge browser that its Sleeping Tabs tool has saved users a whopping 273 petabytes of RAM or 273,000 TB of RAM over the last 28 days. That equates to approximately 40MB of memory per tab of the 6 billion tabs tested, the company added.

Read more
Safari hits milestone in uphill battle against Chrome
YouTube TV on Safari web browser on Mac.

Apple's Safari browser is now serving over 1 billion people, according to a study by Atlas VPN, a first for the company.

Despite the admirable milestone, the browser still lags significantly behind Google Chrome, which remains the top dog in terms of web browser usage. However, this study claims that Safari strongly holds the second-place spot with 1,006,232,879 users, which is 19.16% of all internet users, Atlas VPN notes. Meanwhile, Google Chrome has 3,378,967,819 of all internet users, and Microsoft Edge is in third with 212,695,000 users.

Read more
6 Microsoft Edge shortcuts you need to try
The Microsoft Edge browser on a flat surface.

You're more than likely spending more time in your web browser these days. The good news is that, just like the keyboard shortcuts you can use on Windows or on MacOS, there are several shortcuts that can prove useful in the Microsoft Edge web browser.

These shortcuts can spare you from having to move your mouse around inside the web browser. There are a total of six that we really like, including editing the URL, getting to the settings menu, closing tabs, and so much more. Here's a deeper look at the six shortcuts you really need to try.
Alt + D to edit the URL

Read more