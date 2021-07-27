  1. Computing

The PDF reader in Microsoft Edge is getting a big update

By

The Microsoft 365 roadmap has revealed the PDF reader in Edge will soon be getting a big update. The future update is centered around free-form highlighting, and overall improvements with reading scanned PDF documents.

Coming in Microsoft Edge version 95, Microsoft hopes these features can improve the viewing and markup experience for Edge users. Microsoft also specifically says that viewing and markup will be improved because of freeform highlighters. For those unfamiliar with the terminology, this should allow Edge users to highlight PDF sections where they might not have had previous access to comment.

A sample page in the PDF reader in Microsoft Edge.

The company is targeting an October release for the feature, noting that it is in development in the Edge Beta channel, but some other features are also planned. Windows Latest reports that Microsoft is working on “Free text boxes” where you can add your own comment boxes to select PDFs. Also planned is the ability to navigate PDFs using thumbnails on the left side pane of the browser, a feature already found in Google Chrome.

These are just some Edge features mentioned in the road map. Microsoft has previously confirmed that Edge would be getting the tab group feature from Google Chrome. This would let you arrange tabs by color under a specific name, so you can easily organize open tabs. It even works with Edge’s vertical tabs feature.

Although Edge version 95 is a while away, Microsoft is fresh off the launch of version 92 of the web browser. The release brings a new password health dashboard, which can help you decide if the password you’ve saved is strong enough.

Microsoft Edge is now a lot like Google Chrome, getting updated on a monthly basis. The browser is always getting new features like Vertical Tabs and Kids Mode. Microsoft even invites users to beta test early preview versions through the Edge Insider program to help shape the final release.

Based on the same open-source Chromium engine as Google Chrome, Edge has made huge gains. It recently surpassed Firefox in terms of popularity. Currently, it holds an 8.1% market share, according to Statcounter. That’s only third to Safari’s 9.7% and Chrome’s dominating lead of 68.76%. Firefox is behind in fourth with a 7.17% share.

Editors' Recommendations

The best to-do apps for Android and iOS

facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2

Microsoft Teams will now protect you against phishing attacks

A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

Surface Book 4: Everything about Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1 so far

Surface Book 3 sitting on the floor with screen open.

Dell Black Friday in July Sale 2021: Last chance to shop the deals

Dell Black Friday in July Sale

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Apple Watch Series 6

This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

Asus 14-inch laptop

This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

dell xps 13 laptop deal july 2021 jpg 2 720x720

Dell is practically handing out desktop monitors today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.

The best laptops for video editing in 2021

Dell XPS 15 9560 review

The best Chromebooks for 2021

Chrome Logo

The best laptops under $500 for 2021

lenovo chromebook flex 5

The redesigned MacBook Air could get this Pro feature in 2022

apple macbook air mini led 2022 photo