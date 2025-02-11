Microsoft Erases “Edge uninstall” page following user backlash

After user backlash, Microsoft removed the “Edge uninstall” document, which contained instructions on how to uninstall the browser but only had text promoting it, as Tech Radar reports. We mentioned the online document yesterday, so it’s clear Microsoft didn’t waste time taking it down.

When you read the document, you saw only information promoting Edge over Chrome, with no instructions on how to remove it. Now, when you visit the site, you are welcomed with Microsoft’s Edge portal and the button to try Edge at the very top. If you live in Europe, you can uninstall Edge, but that’s not the case for everyone else because other bits of the operating system depend on the code in Edge, as Microsoft claims.

The Edge browser is great—it even tops our list of the best browsers. But when a company tries too hard to encourage you to use it, it has the opposite effect. In fact, Edge beats Chrome with features such as vertical tabs and more, but the misleading title frustrates many users. Moreover, Microsoft has not officially released a statement mentioning why it pulled the online document, and there is a good chance they will not.

This is a clear case of bait-and-switch, as users were promised one thing and met with another. However, this isn’t the first time Microsoft has gone overboard in trying to push Edge on users. Not too long ago, it used full-screen pop-ups to try to convince you to make the switch. So, we’ll see what pops up next.