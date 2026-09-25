Microsoft has a new Copilot app (again) and this one wants to do everything for you

Microsoft’s trajectory with its Copilot AI has been pretty confusing. It was only a few months ago that the company finally merged two variations of the eponymous app, while rumors were going around that the company was building its own Copilot super app, something that ChatGPT and Claude have already pulled off. Well, that moment has finally arrived.

The company has finally launched a revamped Copilot app, and this one wants to do it all. The new app has three core work modes, Home, Code, and Autopilot. This is how the company explains the three new work hubs:

Recommended Videos

“Home is your new starting point, where Chat and Cowork come together — and with Office in Copilot, the full power of Word, Excel and PowerPoint is now built into the experience. Code lets everyone build their own solutions with the tools to run them safely, and it’s powered by the same underlying technology as GitHub Copilot. And Autopilot is a persistent, proactive and personal agent that keeps working even when you’re not.”

Home puts Microsoft’s AI tools under one roof

The Home tab combines Chat and Copilot Cowork. This is where Copilot offers a conversational interface and also lets you delegate tasks using Cowork mode. The new Copilot app also integrates the full Office experience, bringing access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into the same place.

Code is the hub for developing apps and managing software. Microsoft says it’s based on the same foundations as GitHub Copilot. Autopilot, formerly known as Scout, brings an agentic AI experience to the Copilot app. Broadly, it lets you delegate work to an AI agent that can continue operating without requiring a fresh prompt every time.

You can’t try everything just yet

There is one catch if you want to try all of this immediately. Microsoft is rolling the new Copilot experiences out in stages rather than making every feature broadly available at launch.

Code is rolling out to Frontier at the end of September, with broader availability expected in the following weeks. Microsoft says it will enter preview for Microsoft 365 Premium and Pro subscribers later this year.

Scout, which feeds into Microsoft’s Autopilot push, is already available as an experimental release through Frontier and to a select group of customers in private preview. Access requires Frontier enrollment, Intune policy configuration, an opt-in attestation, and a GitHub Copilot license.

So while Microsoft’s long-rumored Copilot super app has arrived, the complete experience is still rolling out in stages.