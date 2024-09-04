 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is already reinventing Copilot

By
Microsoft Copilot event hosted by CEO and VP for AI at Work.
Microsoft

Microsoft has posted a new event on LinkedIn for September 16 titled “Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2,” and it will be hosted by CEO Satya Nadella and vice president of AI at Work Jared Spataro. According to the short description of the event, it will cover the “next phase of Copilot innovation,” and The Verge’s Tom Warren expects it to focus on business offerings rather than consumer products.

As its title hints, the event will also introduce a rebranding of Copilot to “Microsoft 365 Copilot” — a fairly minor change, but one that likely aims to merge the two products and encourage businesses to see Copilot as an integral part of any Microsoft 365 subscription.

Recommended Videos

Along with the new name, Warren also expects a host of new Copilot features to be announced for the $30-per-user-per-month Copilot tier. This gives employees access to Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps and in Teams, with priority model access and enhanced data protection — but many businesses are still hesitant about the steep fee. There’s no word on a price drop, so Microsoft may instead be planning to add more and more features until the cost seems more worthwhile.

While the business-focused subscription will be the focus, we could also hear about some new features for the consumer-focused Copilot Pro subscription as well. At the moment, it offers many of the same core features as the $30 tier, but it doesn’t include Teams and it lost its customization feature, Copilot GPT Builder, in June.

The primary purpose of Copilot tools is to take care of jobs like email writing, converting Word documents into PowerPoint presentations, and summarizing meetings. It’s all about making mundane tasks easier to deal with, which means features need to give quick and accurate results to be useful. So, as happy as we are to see new features, they need to be well-polished and ready to use if they’re to make the high subscription fees worth it.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on September 16 and we’ll bring you all the highlights when it airs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
What is Microsoft Edge and how to use it
Microsoft Edge on a laptop on a couch.

If you just purchased a new Windows computer and see Microsoft Edge is installed, you might be wondering if it’s worth your time.

Is Microsoft Edge a secure web browser that keeps you safe when you’re online? Can you customize it like other popular browsers? What happened to Internet Explorer?

Read more
Microsoft cracks down on Windows 11 upgrade requirements
A photo of the Sensel Click Composer Software running on Windows 11

With just a little more than a year left before Windows 10 hits its end-of-life, Microsoft has been busy encouraging people to upgrade to Windows 11. One of the hurdles with getting PCs upgraded to Windows 11, though, are the hardware requirements -- and now they're cracked down on harder.

A recent beta build of Windows 11 has patched the well-used "setup.exe /product server" workaround that allowed you to completely bypass the system requirements check and run Windows 11 on a non-compliant machine -- in other words, a machine without TPM 2.0.

Read more
How to use Microsoft Word: a tutorial for beginners
Word document on a laptop on a table.

If you’re completely new to Microsoft Word, you’re probably wondering where to begin. You’ve come to the right place because we’ll get you started. From what you see in the Word window to how to save a document, this Word Tutorial for Beginners is for you.

Note: The information in this tutorial applies to Microsoft Word for Microsoft 365 on Windows. While you may see varying terms, tool locations, or available options, most Word versions have the same basic features. Once you have whatever version you're using downloaded and installed, you can jump right in.
How to create a new document
When you open Microsoft Word, you can create a new empty document or use a built-in template. To best get familiar with the application and the features we explain here, select a Blank document on the Home screen and follow along!

Read more