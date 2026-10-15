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Microsoft is offering 25 free games if you buy an eligible Windows 11 PC this holiday

Fancy some free Skyrim and Halo? Microsoft has a tempting holiday deal, but not every PC makes the cut.

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Buying a new Windows 11 PC could get you more than a hardware upgrade this holiday season. Microsoft is offering 25 free games worth over $500 with eligible PC purchases in the US, celebrating Xbox’s 25th anniversary. The collection includes several recognizable titles, making the offer tempting if you were already planning to upgrade.

Which games can you get for free with Windows 11 device?

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The promotion runs from November 2 through December 31, while supplies last. Only eligible Windows 11 PC purchases from participating US retailers will qualify for the digital game bundle.

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The collection includes classics like The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Minecraft Dungeons, and Gears of War: Reloaded, among others.

Once you claim the bundle, every game gets linked to your Microsoft account so you can play them on any compatible Windows PC you own. Select titles in the collection also work on Xbox Series X and S consoles through Xbox Play Anywhere. So you can jump between your PC and console without buying anything twice.

How to claim the offer?

The claim option will be live in the Microsoft Store app by November 30, so you can redeem the bundle right from your device. You have until February 12, 2027, to activate your PC and officially add the games to your Microsoft account, so there is a reasonable window to get everything sorted before the deal disappears for good.

However, not every eligible computer can run all 25 games, and some titles are unavailable on Xbox consoles. So make sure that you check compatibility before buying a device, specifically for gaming.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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