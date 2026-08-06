Microsoft is teaching AI to find the bottlenecks buried inside Windows 11

Microsoft has worked hard on attaching AI to practically every corner of Windows 11. These haven’t been the most well-received changes, and neither have they been very useful for many. But its latest experiment gives the technology a considerable more useful assignment.

The company is testing an AI integration for Windows Performance Analyzer, or WPA, an advanced tool used by Microsoft engineers, hardware partners, and developers to investigate performance problems. So rather than manually diffing through dense graphs and process tables, engineers could ask questions about a captured performance trace using natural language.

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Questions could include what caused a sudden CPU spike, whether disk activity slowed the system, or if anything else is creating the bottleneck. The AI can then summarize its findings and direct the engineer toward the relevant evidence.

Copilot gets access to the ugly performance data

The connection is powered by a Model Context Protocol server for WPA. MCP allows an AI assistant such as GitHub Copilot to communicate with an external tool and query the information it contains. Microsoft describes the upcoming WPA integration as its visual companion, linking the AI’s conclusions with the graphs and tables inside the analyzer.

Microsoft adds that performance analysis is heavily dependent on specialist knowledge, while even experienced users can spend considerable time correlating activity several views before reaching a useful conclusion. So it’s not a consumer-friendly solution… at least for now.

This will not fix your slow laptop directly

The tech is aimed at developers, manufacturers, and the likes, along with Microsoft’s own Windows team. It is separate from the consumer-facing PC Insights feature being tested in Copilot, which can read hardware and resource information to help ordinary users understand storage, CPU, RAM, and battery problems.

The performance analyzer also remains an early preview. Windows Latest reports that it currently requires GitHub Copilot and an active subscription, while Microsoft warns that AI-generated conclusions can be incomplete or incorrect. Engineers still need to verify every diagnosis against the underlying trace data.

This may be one of Microsoft’s smarter uses of AI in Windows. Helping engineers catch unruly drivers or other resource-hungry software before they reach millions of PCs offers considerably more value than squeezing another Copilot button into the interface.