OpenAI’s o1 model is now a part of Microsoft Copilot AI experience. Microsoft 365 users can access the model for free through a new toggle called ‘Think Deeper’ that is now available for Copilot chat.

Microsoft AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman recently announced details of the new Microsoft 365 feature on LinkedIn. The feature can assist with advice, planning, and deep diving into various topics, among other tasks. Unlike other Copilot features, which are embedded within Microsoft 365 desktop programs, you can access Think Deeper through the Copilot web-based chat at copilot.microsoft.com or via the downloadable Copilot app. You must have a Microsoft account to access the feature.

Interacting with Think Deeper is very simple. Through the web, once on the page, you can click the easy sign-on option to log in to your Microsoft account. Once signed in, you will see the Copilot welcome page. Click the small Copilot icon in the right corner of the text box. It will change to a ‘Think Deeper’ icon highlighted black, indicating it is toggled on. Enter your prompts and allow Copilot to work.

When OpenAI announced the o1 model in December 2024, the company detailed it could accurately compute Mathematics Olympiad problems at a rate of 86% and had a PhD-level accuracy in STEM.

For a quick demo, I found an SAT-level math problem to input into Copilot. On my first attempt I didn’t have the Think Deeper toggle on, so it gave me a straightforward, but still very detailed answer of how the problem is solved. With the Think Deeper toggle on, Copilot gave me not only the answer to the question but also a psychological analysis of the subject of the problem, a historical perspective about the details included in the problem, and fun facts about other aspects of the problem. Overall, it was an extremely more thorough result than the original answer.

Previously, the o1 model was exclusive to OpenAI’s paid tiers. The company infamously charges $200 per month for ChatGPT Pro, which allows full access to the model. The o1 model is also available in ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month with limited access.

While the Think Deeper feature and OpenAI o1 model are accessible to all Microsoft users at no cost, many have noted that Microsoft 365 subscribers were recently alerted to a price increase for personal plans, which is set to take effect in the next renewal period.