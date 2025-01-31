 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is letting anyone use ChatGPT’s $200 reasoning model for free

By
Copilot on a laptop on a desk.
Microsoft

OpenAI’s o1 model is now a part of Microsoft Copilot AI experience. Microsoft 365 users can access the model for free through a new toggle called ‘Think Deeper’ that is now available for Copilot chat.

Microsoft AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman recently announced details of the new Microsoft 365 feature on LinkedIn. The feature can assist with advice, planning, and deep diving into various topics, among other tasks. Unlike other Copilot features, which are embedded within Microsoft 365 desktop programs, you can access Think Deeper through the Copilot web-based chat at copilot.microsoft.com or via the downloadable Copilot app. You must have a Microsoft account to access the feature.

Copilot Think Deeper demo
Microsoft

Interacting with Think Deeper is very simple. Through the web, once on the page, you can click the easy sign-on option to log in to your Microsoft account. Once signed in, you will see the Copilot welcome page. Click the small Copilot icon in the right corner of the text box. It will change to a ‘Think Deeper’ icon highlighted black, indicating it is toggled on. Enter your prompts and allow Copilot to work.

Recommended Videos

When OpenAI announced the o1 model in December 2024, the company detailed it could accurately compute Mathematics Olympiad problems at a rate of 86% and had a PhD-level accuracy in STEM.

For a quick demo, I found an SAT-level math problem to input into Copilot. On my first attempt I didn’t have the Think Deeper toggle on, so it gave me a straightforward, but still very detailed answer of how the problem is solved. With the Think Deeper toggle on, Copilot gave me not only the answer to the question but also a psychological analysis of the subject of the problem, a historical perspective about the details included in the problem, and fun facts about other aspects of the problem. Overall, it was an extremely more thorough result than the original answer.

Copilot Think Deeper demo
Microsoft

Previously, the o1 model was exclusive to OpenAI’s paid tiers. The company infamously charges $200 per month for ChatGPT Pro, which allows full access to the model. The o1 model is also available in ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month with limited access.

While the Think Deeper feature and OpenAI o1 model are accessible to all Microsoft users at no cost, many have noted that Microsoft 365 subscribers were recently alerted to a price increase for personal plans, which is set to take effect in the next renewal period.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
ChatGPT just dipped its toes into the world of AI agents
OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.

OpenAI appears to be just throwing spaghetti at this point, hoping it sticks to a profitable idea. The company announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out a new feature called ChatGPT Tasks to subscribers of its paid tier that will allow users to set individual and recurring reminders through the ChatGPT interface.

Tasks does exactly what it sounds like it does: It allows you to ask ChatGPT to do a specific action at some point in the future. That could be assembling a weekly news brief every Friday afternoon, telling you what the weather will be like in New York City tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., or reminding you to renew your passport before January 20. ChatGPT will also send a push notification with relevant details. To use it, you'll need to select "4o with scheduled tasks" from the model picker menu, then tell the AI what you want it to do and when.

Read more
Microsoft nixes its Dall-E upgrade after image quality complaints
Robot holding a video camera, generated by Bing.

Microsoft has had to roll back its latest update to its Bing Image Generation system, which installed the latest iteration of OpenAI's Dall-E model, called PR16, after Bing users vociferously complained about a decline in image quality.

https://x.com/JordiRib1/status/1869425938976665880

Read more
It’s not just you: ChatGPT is currently down
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are marked do not enter with a red circle and line symbol.

OpenAI's ChatGPT platform and Sora video generator have gone offline and are currently not responding to user queries.

Social media accounts began posting about the outage around 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, which coincided with a surge of reports to Down Detector. The company confirmed the outage in a blog post at 2 p.m. ET stating, "we are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora. We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able."

Read more