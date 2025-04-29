Microsoft might add a Copilot guided tour to Windows 11 to help new users

Microsoft could be adding a guided tour to its Copilot app in Windows 11, making it easier for users to get started, according to TechRadar. The six-step guide appears at the top of the app for easy access, and it was Windows leaker @PhantomOfEarth who first spotted it. Microsoft has not officially confirmed the feature, and it is unclear which Insider build it may be tied to, if any.

If you want to try the guided tour, the prompt to start it appears above the Copilot panel. The guide, in its current form, moves at a reasonably fast pace. The first step introduces the prompt box, where users can type or speak requests. This is the main way to interact with Microsoft’s AI assistant. The third step guides you through the upload button, which allows you to add documents, images, and other files for Copilot to work with. The pop-up also notes that Copilot can summarize, rewrite, or edit supported content.

The fifth step is Quick View mode, a feature that minimizes Copilot into a smaller window for more effortless multitasking across open apps. This can be especially helpful for Windows users who want to keep the AI assistant available while working in other parts of Windows 11. To move through the guide, you can click the “Next” button at the bottom right of each pop-up step.

If the Copilot guided tour eventually rolls out to all users, it could make Microsoft’s AI assistant easier to approach. It’s a small but useful addition for new users who might otherwise find Copilot confusing at first. Microsoft already offers resources such as the Get Help app, which can walk users through troubleshooting steps or answer their questions. There is also Agentic AI, which allows Copilot to perform multi-step tasks on your behalf. While these tools won’t solve every issue, it’s good to see Microsoft trying to ease the learning curve in Windows 11.