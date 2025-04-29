 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft might add a Copilot guided tour to Windows 11 to help new users

By
Copilot+ PC laptop.
Microsoft

Microsoft could be adding a guided tour to its Copilot app in Windows 11, making it easier for users to get started, according to TechRadar. The six-step guide appears at the top of the app for easy access, and it was Windows leaker @PhantomOfEarth who first spotted it. Microsoft has not officially confirmed the feature, and it is unclear which Insider build it may be tied to, if any.

If you want to try the guided tour, the prompt to start it appears above the Copilot panel. The guide, in its current form, moves at a reasonably fast pace. The first step introduces the prompt box, where users can type or speak requests. This is the main way to interact with Microsoft’s AI assistant. The third step guides you through the upload button, which allows you to add documents, images, and other files for Copilot to work with. The pop-up also notes that Copilot can summarize, rewrite, or edit supported content.

Recommended Videos

The fifth step is Quick View mode, a feature that minimizes Copilot into a smaller window for more effortless multitasking across open apps. This can be especially helpful for Windows users who want to keep the AI assistant available while working in other parts of Windows 11. To move through the guide, you can click the “Next” button at the bottom right of each pop-up step.

Related

If the Copilot guided tour eventually rolls out to all users, it could make Microsoft’s AI assistant easier to approach. It’s a small but useful addition for new users who might otherwise find Copilot confusing at first. Microsoft already offers resources such as the Get Help app, which can walk users through troubleshooting steps or answer their questions. There is also Agentic AI, which allows Copilot to perform multi-step tasks on your behalf. While these tools won’t solve every issue, it’s good to see Microsoft trying to ease the learning curve in Windows 11.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
I never use my Microsoft Copilot subscription. I still think it’s worth it
Microsoft 356 apps.

If you have a regular subscription, you’re likely well-versed in the dance of paying for something and wondering if it’s worth the value. For many people, that might be a streaming service that hasn’t been used in six or more months or a membership for a gym that hasn’t been visited since before that last holiday. For me, I grapple with what to do with my Microsoft 365 subscription, specifically after the recent price hike due to the addition of Copilot+ features.

Microsoft 365 is one of those interesting computer suites that you don’t realize that you need until you need it. It's likely why I’ve allowed Microsoft to snatch money from my bank account for several years, when I only use one or two programs and one or two features.

Read more
Microsoft Copilot gets an AI agent to browse the web for you
Launching a search with Microsoft Copilot Actions.

Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event was quite loaded, but the company reserved most of its attention for the Copilot AI stack. The buzzy event introduced two crucial upgrades – Actions and Deep Research — which firmly push Copilot into the realm of agentic AI.

Agentic AI is essentially a fancy way of describing an AI tool that can perform multi-step web-based tasks autonomously, or semi-autonomously, on your behalf. In Copilot’s case, the fancier one is Actions. So far, AI chatbots have mostly been able to give answers based on a certain input, but haven’t been able to perform autonomous multi-stage actions.

Read more
Microsoft announces major AI upgrade for Windows with smarter Copilot feature
The Copilot key shown on a white keyboard.

Microsoft announced improvements to Copilot in a blog post today, including a new Vision feature that allows the AI assistant to view and interact with users' Windows screens in real time.

As part of Microsoft's 50th anniversary, it announced a huge improvement to Copilot, making it more personalized and guiding users through tasks at every step. Microsoft introduced Vision in Copilot for the web last year, but the announcement is now for Windows and mobile. You can use the native Windows app to use Copilot when working across various apps, files, and browser tabs. Vision in Copilot will read your screen and interact with it.

Read more