 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft might make your PC specs easier to understand

By
A command in the Command Prompt in Windows 11.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Microsoft released another preview build of Windows 11 this week, and someone has noticed an interesting addition to the system settings. There is now a FAQ section beneath the device specifications list, providing handy information about the practical impacts of your specs.

New Frequently Asked Questions list in Settings &gt; System &gt; About hidden in builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090. Has some questions related to the Windows version and device specs. (vivetool /enable /id:55305888)

&mdash; phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T23:52:44.970Z

For instance, the questions address how RAM can affect your PC’s performance and the tasks it can handle, and how GPUs can elevate your gaming experience. It also lets you know in nice natural language whether you’re on the latest version of Windows.

Recommended Videos

Spotted by Bluesky user phantomofearth, this feature could be great for users who aren’t knowledgeable about PC specs — we all need to look at them sometimes but lots of us won’t get any useful information from that cryptic list of specs without googling all the keywords first.

With this FAQ, users will hopefully be able to get all of the information they need without leaving the page. We can see that the first question “Am I running the latest version of the Windows OS?” is dynamic — it changes depending on the user and the state of their PC. We don’t know yet, however, how dynamic the rest of the questions are or what other variations there could be. Microsoft hasn’t mentioned this feature on the preview build’s support page, so we only know about it because someone stumbled across it.

Test features that appear in preview builds are never guaranteed to go public but hopefully, this one will manage to survive. For a society of computer users, our computer literacy rates are pretty low, so it’s important for the biggest operating system in the world to improve accessibility wherever possible.

At the same time, we should probably look into teaching people more about computers as well — at this point they are pretty much essential for survival, so teaching children the practical aspects of how they work and how to use one is essential as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Google one-ups Microsoft by making chats easier to transfer
Google Spaces in Google Chat on a MacBook.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that it is making it easier for admins to migrate from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat to reduce downtime. Admins can easily do this within the Google Chat migration menu and connect to opposing Microsoft accounts to transfer Teams data.

Google gave step-by-step instructions for admins on how to transfer the messages. Admins need to connect to their Microsoft account and upload a CSV of the Teams from where they transfer the messages. From there, it requires just entering a starting date for messages to be migrated from Teams and clicking Star migration. Once it's complete, it'll make the migrated space, messages, and conversation data available to Google Workspace users.

Read more
Here’s why some PC gamers shouldn’t install the latest Windows 11 update
Overwatch 2 running on the LG OLED 27 gaming monitor.

The latest Windows 11 update, codenamed 24H2, has been a troubled rollout for Microsoft, but one thing's been clear from the beginning: PC gamers should wait to install it. Let's add another issue to the list, shall we?

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has confirmed in an update to its Windows 11 24H2 problems page, that Windows 11 24H2 is causing issues with its Auto HDR feature. The result of the bug is that incorrect colors are being displayed or, even worse, are breaking games entirely and causing them to not be responsive.

Read more
Is Windows 11 acting up for you? This might be why
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

This year's big Windows 11 update, 24H2, started a phased rollout in October and just became available to more PCs yesterday, December 4, as spotted by Windows Latest. To check if your PC is ready for it, just head to the settings page and check for updates -- if an update is not there for download yet, you'll have to wait until later in the rollout process.

Getting new things first isn't always a good thing when it comes to software, however. It can take quite a while for a new Windows build to be announced as "stable," and 24H2 is far from earning that title at the moment.

Read more