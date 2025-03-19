Microsoft might make your PC specs easier to understand

Microsoft released another preview build of Windows 11 this week, and someone has noticed an interesting addition to the system settings. There is now a FAQ section beneath the device specifications list, providing handy information about the practical impacts of your specs.

New Frequently Asked Questions list in Settings > System > About hidden in builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090. Has some questions related to the Windows version and device specs. (vivetool /enable /id:55305888) — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T23:52:44.970Z

For instance, the questions address how RAM can affect your PC’s performance and the tasks it can handle, and how GPUs can elevate your gaming experience. It also lets you know in nice natural language whether you’re on the latest version of Windows.

Recommended Videos

Spotted by Bluesky user phantomofearth, this feature could be great for users who aren’t knowledgeable about PC specs — we all need to look at them sometimes but lots of us won’t get any useful information from that cryptic list of specs without googling all the keywords first.

With this FAQ, users will hopefully be able to get all of the information they need without leaving the page. We can see that the first question “Am I running the latest version of the Windows OS?” is dynamic — it changes depending on the user and the state of their PC. We don’t know yet, however, how dynamic the rest of the questions are or what other variations there could be. Microsoft hasn’t mentioned this feature on the preview build’s support page, so we only know about it because someone stumbled across it.

Test features that appear in preview builds are never guaranteed to go public but hopefully, this one will manage to survive. For a society of computer users, our computer literacy rates are pretty low, so it’s important for the biggest operating system in the world to improve accessibility wherever possible.

At the same time, we should probably look into teaching people more about computers as well — at this point they are pretty much essential for survival, so teaching children the practical aspects of how they work and how to use one is essential as well.