The new Microsoft Modern keyboard lets you forget your password

Why it matters to you There are a ton of devices supporting Windows 10 Hello, but now there is an official Microsoft keyboard option.

Along with its newest Surface devices, the Surface Pro, and Surface Laptop, Microsoft added a number of new Surface-branded accessories that either stand alone or work with specific models. Now, there is another new Microsoft accessory to add to your list of options, although it drops the Surface brand name.

Specifically, Microsoft announced another Bluetooth keyboard that will work with any machine, not just a Surface device. But the Microsoft Modern Keyboard also adds in a convenient way to access Windows 10’s Hello password-less login technology, MSPoweruser reports.

The Microsoft Modern Keyboard is similar to the existing Surface Keyboard, which means it offers a sleek design with chicklet-style keys, isolated and dedicated arrow keys, and a numeric keyboard for anyone who needs to enter copious amounts of data. It utilizes Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity and will work with a host of systems including Windows 8.1 through 10, Windows 10 phone, MacOS 10.10.5 and later, Android 4.4.2 and later, and iOS 8.1 and later.

The Modern Keyboard adds in a fingerprint scanner on a dedicated key that ties in with Windows Hello. That means you can simply tap that key with your registered finger and log into Windows 10 without needing to remember your password. In addition, if you’re using any apps that work with Windows Hello, then you can log into them and approve purchases using just your finger as well.

The newest Microsoft keyboard joins a number of specifically Surface-branded input devices that share a similar appearance. The Surface Ergonomic Keyboard, $130, offers a curved design that promises less fatigue along with Alcantara fabric for a more comfortable palm rest. The Surface Mouse is available for $50 and offers a metal scroll wheel in a sleek and simple design and, as MSPoweruser notes, will soon be rebranded as the Modern Mouse to match the new keyboard.

The Microsoft Modern Keyboard will be available soon from the Microsoft Store and other retail outlets for $130.