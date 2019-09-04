Computing

New Surface keyboard, mouse might join reveal of Microsoft’s two-screen laptop

By
microsoft new surface keyboard mouse 20190904 120059
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

Microsoft is holding a media event in New York City on October 2, and it is widely believed that the company might finally reveal the long-rumored two-screen Surface Centarus device. Newly approved FCC filings, however, indicate that Microsoft could also possibly debut a new Surface wireless keyboard and mouse at the event to pair up with any new hardware.

Although the filings do not confirm whether the keyboard and mouse will be entirely new products or just a refresh, they do seemingly reveal two previously unseen model numbers. This includes 1898 for a wireless keyboard and 1929 for a mouse. Diagrams also speculate and show would-be designs for what could be the end products, as first obtained by the Italian blog, Windows Blog Italia.

1 of 2
microsoft new surface keyboard mouse dthddg a scelta
microsoft new surface keyboard mouse huuii a scelta

Based on the diagrams, with the keyboard, it could be assumed there will be a battery chamber on the top left-hand corner of the device. This could be the spot for AAA batteries, as is with the current Surface Keyboard, or it could be a rechargeable internal battery.

As for the mouse, the design appears to be fairly similar to the current Surface mouse, but with the Bluetooth pairing button moving from the center to the bottom. The tracker and sensors could also move from the middle to the left side of the mouse. A housing for batteries is also absent, hinting at rechargeable technology similar to Logitech’s MX series. Again, this has not been confirmed and is just speculation based on the diagrams.

The filings were just approved on September 3, giving extra reason to believe that the new accessories are pending an October launch. Back in 2016, similar filings with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group had leaked in the leadup to Microsoft’s fall hardware event. Those filings had revealed all the details the current generation Surface Keyboard and Mouse, which were both revealed alongside the original Surface Studio.

Currently, Microsoft’s lineup of Surface-branded accessories is led by the Surface Keyboard, Surface Ergonomic Keyboard, and the Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID. There is also the Surface Arc Mouse, Mobile Mouse, Surface Mouse, and Surface Precision Mouse. Other non-Surface branded keyboards and mice include the Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse, as well as the Microsoft Designer Bluetooth Desktop keyboard and mouse combo.

Alongside any new Surface accessories, Microsoft is also rumored to reveal the Surface Pro 7, as well as other updates or refreshes of the Surface Book and Surface Laptop during the October 2 event.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon drops a great deal on this 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 laptop

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Pulse technology uses electricity to defrost frozen windows in just one second

uiuc kyushu defrosting tech frozen glass surface

Microsft Surface Go and Surface Pro 6 get Labor Day price cuts today

Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 get steep discounts for Labor Day

Surface Pro 6 Review

Acer’s Swift 5, Swift 3 get powerful with Intel’s 10th-gen Ice Lake processors

acer new swift 3 5 icelake processors sf314 57 57g 03

Acer’s refreshed ConceptD Pro notebooks bring serious gaming power to creators

acer conceptd nvidia quadro workstation computex 2019 9 3

Acer Predator Triton 500 is an unstoppable gaming laptop with a 300Hz screen

The 300Hz Predator Triton 500 is complete overkill, but we love it anyway