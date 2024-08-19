 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft cracks down on Windows 11 upgrade requirements

By
A photo of the Sensel Click Composer Software running on Windows 11
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

With just a little more than a year left before Windows 10 hits its end-of-life, Microsoft has been busy encouraging people to upgrade to Windows 11. One of the hurdles with getting PCs upgraded to Windows 11, though, are the hardware requirements — and now they’re cracked down on harder.

A recent beta build of Windows 11 has patched the well-used “setup.exe /product server” workaround that allowed you to completely bypass the system requirements check and run Windows 11 on a non-compliant machine — in other words, a machine without TPM 2.0.

Recommended Videos

The patch was noticed by X (formerly Twitter) user Bob Pony, and while it’s only in an Insider build at the moment, it will likely be fully rolled out sometime soon.

The recently released Windows 11 Insider Build 27686 (Dilithium) has patched the &quot;setup.exe /product server&quot; workaround for bypassing the system requirements check. 😢 pic.twitter.com/G9Q1v3O1uU

&mdash; Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) August 15, 2024

The little TPM (Trusted Platform Module) microchip deals with encryption-related tasks and has become a common security standard in recent years. Its inclusion in the Windows 11 system requirements isn’t a problem for most people since just about any PC bought within the last eight years will meet the TPM 2.0 standard. However, it has been a thorn in the side for those with older or custom-made PCs that easily meet every other requirement.

Over the past few years, there have been multiple ways to get Windows 11 running on such machines, but Microsoft has been slowly but surely cutting them off one by one. This latest patch could prove troublesome for a lot of people since it’s such a simple and commonly used workaround — just one extra argument added to the setup execute file and you’re set.

If you find your machine affected whenever this goes live, you have a few options, but they all involve some level of effort or cost. You can find another workaround — it will probably be more complicated but there’s sure to be plenty of walkthroughs online. You could also upgrade your machine to meet the requirements — more information on that here. You could even try switching to Linux, or just going back to Windows 10 for now.

The last option is likely the easiest, and you’d just be joining the many people who never upgraded to Windows 11 in the first place precisely because of the TPM requirement. Microsoft hasn’t made any mention of this patch yet and we don’t know when it might come to a normal Windows update, but we’ll keep you updated.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
Here’s how much RAM Windows 11 actually uses
A man sits, using a laptop running the Windows 11 operating system.

Upgrading to Windows 11 comes with a few requirements, and that includes a bump in random access memory (RAM). And with Windows 10 nearing the end of support, many users will soon need to consider switching to Windows 11 regardless of how much memory it consumes.

Windows 11, while it introduces a host of new features, may consume more RAM than its predecessor, but the amount of memory that it uses is not universal. Below, we'll explain what RAM is, explore how much RAM Windows 11 actually uses, and how to lower that amount if your PC is having a hard time.
Windows 11: RAM usage when idle

Read more
This new Windows 11 setting could improve performance and battery life
Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Yesterday, Microsoft released the Windows 11 26252 build, which brings a flood of innovations that will give users a much-needed power boost. One of those changes is a new power setting that will provide the user more control when their PC is on battery power or not, as Phantom Ocean 3 mentions in a post on X (formerly Twitter), which was noticed by Windows Latest.

In theory, this greater degree of control will allow your system to automate power settings so that you don't forget to manually switch them while plugged in or on battery.

Read more
I gave the Windows Media Player another shot. Here’s what surprised me
Media Player inside Windows 11.

Microsoft has had a strange relationship with local video playback for the past several years. It's one of those features that was caught in the purgatory that was created with the start of Windows 10, as Microsoft hung onto legacy apps like Windows Media Player while trying to push into a new, modern era. We've come a long way since that point, and Windows 11 is the closest to offering a full-featured video player that Microsoft has been in years.

Media Player, the app built into Windows 11 for video and audio playback, has come a long way in the two years since it was introduced. It's surprisingly feature-rich for such a simple application. Even with updates and new additions to Media Player, though, it still falls short of free, open-source options because of two key issues.
The history

Read more