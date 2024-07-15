 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Microsoft Prime Day deals: from Xbox to MS Office

By
An Xbox Series X sits next to both Series S models.
Microsoft

There’s a seemingly endless supply of Prime Day deals going on right now, which can make it hard to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve narrowed things down to certain categories. That includes all these Microsoft Prime Day deals we’ve listed below. We’ve separated things according to consoles, games, accessories, and more work-related Microsoft items like Surface Pro Prime Day deals. Below, you’ll find everything you could possibly want from Microsoft. Read on while we take you through the highlights with the best Microsoft Prime Day deals.

Best Microsoft Xbox Prime Day deals

Xbox consoles

  • Microsoft Xbox Series S with Seagate 1TB Expansion Card —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series S with Seagate 2TB Expansion Card —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X with Seagate 1TB Expansion Card —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X with Seagate 2TB Expansion Card —

Xbox games

  • Sonic Superstars —
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard —
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown —
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage —
  • Elden Ring —

Xbox accessories

  • Xbox Core wireless gaming controller —
  • Xbox charger stand with cooling fan —
  • X1 wireless gaming headset —
  • Xbox wireless headset —

    [/cc-link

Best Microsoft Surface Prime Day deals

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — [cc-link url="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/microsoft-surface-laptop-go-3-12-4-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-with-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-sandstone/6554719.p?skuId=6554719" merchant="5fb6eb91a229dd001772db44" type="textlink" align="default" cta="$600, was $800"]
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13-inch (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15-inch (Intel Evo i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Microsoft Office Prime Day deals

  • Microsoft 365 Business Standard 12-month subscription (PC/Mac) —

How we chose these Microsoft Prime Day deals

When it comes to finding great Prime Day deals, we’re ahead of the curve. That’s because we seek out awesome deals all year around. We’re always looking for great Xbox Series X and Series S deals as well as the best laptop deals. Because of that, we can compare the prices we see this Prime Day and instantly spot if we’re seeing genuinely great deals or the kind that you’re likely to find outside of Prime Day. From there, we know which deals to highlight.

We also know our way around technology so we only feature Microsoft Prime Day deals that are worth owning. We won’t cover outdated technology here unless it’s at a considerable discount, and we won’t feature anything that we wouldn’t be happy to own ourselves. Think of these as personal deals — deals that we would suggest to friends and family because they’re that good.

Combining those two ways of thinking means that all the Microsoft Prime Day deals above are the best of the best. We search through all the major retailers so we don’t just stick with the official Prime Day sale happening at Amazon, appreciating that other retailers also host their own sales. From there, we collect everything together so at a glance, you can see where the best savings are.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Prime Day MacBook deals in 2024: Air, M1, M2, M3
Best Prime Day Deals

With one day left before Prime Day officially starts, some great MacBook deals are ready to pick up, even now. In fact, there are Prime Day deals on a large variety of MacBook configurations, whether you're going for a Macbook Pro or a MacBook Air. To that end, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals for you below, although if you're willing to go outside the Apple ecosystem, these Prime Day laptop deals are worth checking out, too. On the other hand, if you want to expand your Apple ecosystem, then you may want to check out these iPad Prime Day deals or these Apple Prime Day deals as well.
Today's best MacBook deals

Officially, Amazon Prime Day 2024 arrives on July 16 and July 17 with its MacBook deals, so you're going to have to exercise some patience for a week or so. However, if you need a new MacBook as soon as possible, you should know that there are offers that you can take advantage of right now. We've rounded our favorite picks below -- you should know that these prices may go lower on Prime Day, but it can't be helped if you must have your new MacBook immediately.

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals in 2024: Surface Pro, Razer, HP, Dell
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, but we're already seeing a lot of excellent Prime Day deals on laptops, with some of them constituting significant discounts. Pretty much all the big brands have some sort of discount on them, including HP, Dell, Samsung, and Asus, and you can even find some excellent MacBook Prime Day deals, which is always nice to see. We've collected some of our favorite laptop deals below, but it's always worth checking out some of our other favorite roundups, such as these Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Today's best laptop deals
Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17. If you want the most options in your deals, you should wait until then to buy a laptop. But, if you're struggling to keep that new laptop itch at bay, there are great laptop deals all year round. While we encourage you to wait until next month to get the widest selection, there's nothing wrong with taking advantage of a deal right now, so long as it suits you.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals in 2024: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

If you've been holding off to buy an Apple product until some great Prime Day deals, then you'll be happy to know that, with one day out, we're already seeing a lot of them. And, even better, it seems that Apple and other retailers are pulling out the stopes when it comes to Apple's products, as we're seeing quite a few great deals across the board. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but if you'd like to check out a few more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. What we know is that you don't have to wait for the shopping event if you need to buy a new Apple device right now. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are currently available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

Read more