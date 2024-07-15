Best Microsoft Prime Day deals: from Xbox to MS Office

There’s a seemingly endless supply of Prime Day deals going on right now, which can make it hard to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve narrowed things down to certain categories. That includes all these Microsoft Prime Day deals we’ve listed below. We’ve separated things according to consoles, games, accessories, and more work-related Microsoft items like Surface Pro Prime Day deals. Below, you’ll find everything you could possibly want from Microsoft. Read on while we take you through the highlights with the best Microsoft Prime Day deals.

Best Microsoft Xbox Prime Day deals

Xbox consoles

Microsoft Xbox Series S with Seagate 1TB Expansion Card —

Microsoft Xbox Series S with Seagate 2TB Expansion Card —

Microsoft Xbox Series X with Seagate 1TB Expansion Card —

Microsoft Xbox Series X with Seagate 2TB Expansion Card —

Xbox games

Sonic Superstars —

Call of Duty: Vanguard —

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown —

Assassin’s Creed Mirage —

Elden Ring —

Xbox accessories

Xbox Core wireless gaming controller —

Xbox charger stand with cooling fan —

X1 wireless gaming headset —

Xbox wireless headset — [/cc-link

Best Microsoft Surface Prime Day deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — [cc-link url="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/microsoft-surface-laptop-go-3-12-4-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-with-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-sandstone/6554719.p?skuId=6554719" merchant="5fb6eb91a229dd001772db44" type="textlink" align="default" cta=" $600, was $800 "]



"] Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13-inch (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15-inch (Intel Evo i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Microsoft Office Prime Day deals

Microsoft 365 Business Standard 12-month subscription (PC/Mac) —

How we chose these Microsoft Prime Day deals

When it comes to finding great Prime Day deals, we’re ahead of the curve. That’s because we seek out awesome deals all year around. We’re always looking for great Xbox Series X and Series S deals as well as the best laptop deals. Because of that, we can compare the prices we see this Prime Day and instantly spot if we’re seeing genuinely great deals or the kind that you’re likely to find outside of Prime Day. From there, we know which deals to highlight.

We also know our way around technology so we only feature Microsoft Prime Day deals that are worth owning. We won’t cover outdated technology here unless it’s at a considerable discount, and we won’t feature anything that we wouldn’t be happy to own ourselves. Think of these as personal deals — deals that we would suggest to friends and family because they’re that good.

Combining those two ways of thinking means that all the Microsoft Prime Day deals above are the best of the best. We search through all the major retailers so we don’t just stick with the official Prime Day sale happening at Amazon, appreciating that other retailers also host their own sales. From there, we collect everything together so at a glance, you can see where the best savings are.