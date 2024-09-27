 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft outlines Recall security: ‘The user is always in control’

By
Recall promotional image.
Microsoft

Microsoft just released an update regarding the security and privacy protection in Recall. The blog post outlines the measures Microsoft is taking to prevent a data privacy disaster, including security architecture and technical controls. A lot of the features highlight that Recall is optional, and that’s despite the fact that Microsoft recently confirmed that it cannot be uninstalled.

Microsoft’s post is lengthy and covers just about every aspect of the security challenges that its new AI assistant has to face. One of the key design principles is that “the user is always in control.” Users will be given the choice of whether they want to opt in and use Recall when setting up their new Copilot+ PC.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft also notes that Recall will only run on PCs that are eligible for Copilot+, and that comes with a hefty set of hardware requirements that bolster the security. This includes Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, System Guard Secure Launch, and Kernel DMA Protection.

Setting up Microsoft Recall.
Microsoft

Let’s circle back to the user being in control of what Recall can or cannot access. During setup, you can choose to use it or not; if you don’t choose to use it, it’ll be off by default. Microsoft now also says that you can remove Recall entirely in Windows settings, although it’s unclear whether that means it’ll be completely uninstalled from the PC.

If you choose to opt in, you can filter out certain apps or websites and not allow Recall to save data related to them. Incognito mode browsing is never saved either. You’ll be able to control how long Recall will save your data for, and how much disk space you’re willing to spare for those snapshots. And if you ever want to delete something, you can get rid of snapshots from a certain time range or all content from a specific website or app. To summarize, everything that’s found in Recall can be deleted at any given time.

Microsoft is also adding an icon to the system tray. This will indicate whether Recall is currently collecting snapshots, and you’ll be able to pause this whenever you want. Moreover, you won’t be able to access Recall content without biometric credentials, meaning the use of Windows Hello.

A screenshot of the Recall feature in Windows.
Microsoft

Microsoft promises that sensitive data in Recall is always encrypted and protected via the TPM and tied to your Windows Hello identity. Other users on the same PC won’t be able to access your Recall data; it’ll only be accessible within the Virtualization-based Security Enclave (VBS Enclave). That’s where all the Recall data resides, and only select bits of it are allowed to leave the VBS when requested.

Microsoft also described the Recall architecture in greater detail, saying: “Processes outside the VBS Enclaves never directly receive access to snapshots or encryption keys and only receive data returned from the enclave after authorization.” Sensitive content filtering is also in place to filter out things like passwords, ID numbers, and credit card details from what Recall can remember.

Lastly, Microsoft says that it’s working with a third-party security vendor to run a penetration test and confirm that Recall is secure. All in all, it sounds like the company did its homework here, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all pans out when Recall is widely available.

Will these new measures be enough to alleviate the worries of those who have been boycotting Recall from day one? It’s hard to say, but it’s clear that Microsoft is aware of the controversies and is taking steps to prove that its AI assistant can be trusted.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
It’s time to say goodbye to the Windows Control Panel
windows 10 control panel

The newer Windows Settings app has been slowly stealing features from the legacy Control Panel for years, and now Microsoft has finally said the obvious out loud -- "the Control Panel is in the process of being deprecated in favor of the Settings app."

First spotted by Neowin, a new Microsoft support page has appeared covering the various system configuration tools in Windows 10 and 11. Not only does this page refer to Settings as "the main application to customize and manage Windows settings," but it also explicitly states that the Control Panel is being deprecated. It doesn't mention any kind of date or timeline, however, which likely means the Control Panel's death will continue to be as slow as it has been up to now.

Read more
Recall is alive, but its rollout will be slow
Recall promotional image.

Microsoft has confirmed in a blog update that Recall hasn't been abandoned and will be ready for Windows Insider testing in October. The announcement comes after the company was forced to rethink its AI-powered automatic screenshot-taking feature just before the first Copilot+ PCs launched due to significant security concerns.

The idea behind Recall is to help people search for things they've seen on their PC. Say you're researching a topic, and you have multiple tabs open on different sources. Sometime in the past few hours, you know you read the exact fact you needed, but now you can't remember where it came from.

Read more
Microsoft cracks down on Windows 11 upgrade requirements
A photo of the Sensel Click Composer Software running on Windows 11

With just a little more than a year left before Windows 10 hits its end-of-life, Microsoft has been busy encouraging people to upgrade to Windows 11. One of the hurdles with getting PCs upgraded to Windows 11, though, are the hardware requirements -- and now they're cracked down on harder.

A recent beta build of Windows 11 has patched the well-used "setup.exe /product server" workaround that allowed you to completely bypass the system requirements check and run Windows 11 on a non-compliant machine -- in other words, a machine without TPM 2.0.

Read more