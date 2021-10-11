Ransomware is an ever-increasing threat, and that’s why Microsoft is strongly recommending you turn on its new security feature in Windows 11. As TechRadar reports, the tech giant is encouraging users to activate Tamper Protection in Microsoft Defender.

Tamper Protection has a number of features designed to protect you from ransomware, and it all comes for free as part of Windows 11.

As part of the final version of its security configuration, Microsoft recommends using the Tamper Protection feature to stop third-parties from tampering with your security settings, particularly during installs.

Microsoft is recommending this for businesse transferring to Windows 11, but it’s recommended for everyone. The feature was originally released in 2019 and is available for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2022/2019/2016.

In Microsoft’s own words:

“During some kinds of cyber attacks, bad actors try to disable security features, such as antivirus protection, on your machines. Bad actors like to disable your security features to get easier access to your data, to install malware, or to otherwise exploit your data, identity, and devices. Tamper protection helps prevent these kinds of things from occurring.”

Tamper Protection will lock down the default settings for Microsoft Defender and make sure they are not changed during the installation process. These settings include:

Disabling virus and threat protection

Disabling real-time protection

Turning off behavior monitoring

Disabling antivirus

Disabling cloud-delivered protection

Removing security intelligence updates

If you’re wondering what ransomware is, it’s a unique form of malware that locks up a user’s system and will only release the data when the user has forked over some cash for it. Ransomware first started gaining traction in 2013, and the problem has only grown since then.

Ransomware is particularly tough because it is resistant to system resets and even hard drive swaps. While antivirus companies have developed solutions to counter ransomware, the best way to combat it is by not getting it in the first place.

If you plan on upgrading to Windows 11, this will be an important step to follow. Businesses aren’t the only targets of ransomware attacks.

