Microsoft sort of brings back Menu key after Copilot backlash

After backlash over removing the Menu key, Microsoft is possibly bringing it back in a later build—partially—to Windows keyboards, restoring some of its lost functionality, as PhantomOfEarth mentions on X (via XDA Developers). This is possible because users can remap the Copilot key to serve the same purpose.

Microsoft might allow you to remap the Copilot key to open content menus, restoring the Menu key’s original functionality. In October, Microsoft introduced limited remapping of the Copilot key, but it only worked for MSIX-packaged and signed apps, offering little flexibility. Now, Microsoft could expand its functionality to provide more freedom to what the key can do for users.

You could have one of the best laptops on the market, and the number of apps you could assign the Copilot key was restricted. Why was the Menu key so popular? Because it was very helpful in situations where you couldn’t use your mouse since it would bring up the same options a right-click would. It’s the same key you would see on Surface devices.

So far, Microsoft has not officially announced when or if Widows users will enjoy this freedom. This possibility was found by a well-known leaker, but there is the possibility of Microsoft changing its mind and removing it altogether. Hopefully, that won’t happen, and it’ll be released sometime before the year is out, so accessing the options the Menu key gave us is easier. Who knows, maybe Microsoft will let users do more and more things as time goes by. We’ll see what happens.

