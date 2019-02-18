Digital Trends
Microsoft’s Presidents Day Sale cuts price of some Surface laptops by up to $200

Arif Bacchus
Thinking of buying yourself or someone else a new laptop this Presidents’ Day but don’t want to empty your bank account? Microsoft is here to help you out. Its retail store is running a sale on select Windows 10 devices, cutting pricing by up to $200 on the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Pro 6.

The Surface Laptop 2 deal is scheduled to last through the end of Presidents’ Day. It covers the black version of the device and cuts the price of the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD from $1,300 to $1,100. The specs on this model make it an excellent choice for web browsing, multitasking, and any day-to-day tasks.

A discount on the latest Surface Pro 6 is also scheduled to run through Presidents’ Day. Though the keyboard and pen are still not included in the price, you can now get the entry-level version of latest Microsoft 2-in-1 with the Intel Core i5 Processor, a 128GB solid-state drive, and 8GB RAM for $700. That’s a full $200 off the usual $900 price tag. Just like the Surface Laptop 2, the specs make this a great choice if you’re looking for a new PC for basic multitasking and web-based tasks.

In addition to Surface products, several other popular PCs are also being discounted as part of Microsoft’s Presidents’ Day sale. You can find a discount on the Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 15. The gaming and virtual reality-ready XPS 15, which boasts a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen, Intel Core i7-8750H processor,  32GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card, is now $1,850 instead of $2,500 — that’s a $650 discount. As for the XPS 13, silver and rose gold configurations of the laptop with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD now start at $1,000 instead of $1,400 — a full $400 savings.  It’s not clear how long these deals will last.

Microsoft’s sale on Windows devices just happens to be one of many happening on this Presidents’ Day. Best Buy is also currently discounting several premium Chromebooks, including the HP Chromebook x2, Yoga  Lenovo Yoga C630, and the Google Pixelbook. Take a look at our picks for the best sales on laptops this week right here.

