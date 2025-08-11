California man sues Microsoft to keep Windows 10 running until usage falls below 10%

A California man is suing Microsoft, alleging that ending Windows 10 support is an anticompetitive move to force users into buying new PCs, creating a captive market for its AI-powered services.

What’s happened? California resident Lawrence Klein has filed a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft.

The suit centers on Microsoft’s plan to officially end support and security updates for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

Klein alleges this creates forced obsolescence for PCs that cannot meet the strict hardware requirements for Windows 11.

The lawsuit’s central claim is that this strategy is not about security or technology, but about forcing users onto new Copilot+ PCs that are optimized to run Microsoft’s generative AI software.

The plaintiff argues this is an attempt by Microsoft to leverage its operating system dominance to unfairly control the emerging AI market.

Klein wants Microsoft to continue offering free Windows 10 support until its share of all Windows installations drops below 10%, a significant gap from the current market share of 43%.

This is important because: It directly challenges the tech industry practice of phasing out older software and hardware, potentially setting a new legal precedent.

An estimated 240 million PCs are expected to become obsolete, creating significant electronic waste and financial burdens for consumers and businesses.

The lawsuit highlights the growing link between hardware, software, and the race for AI dominance, questioning whether consumers are being forced into an ecosystem they didn’t choose.

With nearly half of all Windows users still on Windows 10, the end of support poses a major cybersecurity risk for a massive global user base.

Why should I care? If your current PC runs Windows 10 but can’t upgrade to Windows 11, it will stop receiving free security updates after October 14, leaving it vulnerable to viruses and malware.

This situation could force you into an unplanned and potentially costly hardware upgrade simply to maintain a secure computer.

Users will now have to face a choice, either buy a new computer, pay Microsoft an annual fee for Extended Security Updates (ESU), or risk using an insecure device.

The cost of the ESU program for individuals is $30 per year, while commercial organizations need to pay $61 per device for the first year, $122 for the second year, and $244 for the third.

ESU for Windows 10 will be free for virtual machines running in select cloud and hybrid services, including Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and more.

Windows 10 devices that connect to Windows 365 Cloud PCs will also receive free ESU for up to three years, as long as the user maintains an active Windows 365 subscription license.

What’s next?