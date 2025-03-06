 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft suggests four fixes for ancient Microsoft Store bug

By
Microsoft Store
Digital Trends

After six years, Microsoft has officially released four methods for fixing the “Try that again” or “0x80131500” Microsoft Store error. The bug was first reported in 2019, but the good news is that there is now an official solution for you.

You can fix the “Try that again” error by resetting the Microsoft Store app, using the Microsoft Store troubleshooter (Windows 10 only), checking for updates, and updating your internet’s TLS (Transport Layer Security) settings. However, Microsoft recommends enabling TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 for compatibility. However, if the first three methods don’t work, the issue may be due to TLS incompatibility. If this sounds too technical, don’t worry; just follow these steps: press the Windows key > search for Run > type inetcpl.cpl > press enter > click Advanced tab to ensure that the Use TLS 1.2 and 1.3 are checked. That’s all there is to it.

Recommended Videos

Before these official solutions, you may have turned to different workarounds. You possibly paused the antivirus protection (even if it was one of the best antivirus software), created a new local Windows account, turned off your VPN, or maybe even logged in with Safe mode turned on. So, what causes the 0x80131500 error? Various potential causes include an unstable Internet connection, firewall blocking access, incorrect proxy settings, or even a missing Windows update.

Microsoft hasn’t explained why releasing this official solution for the Microsoft Store bug took so long, but at least they’re here for everyone. If, after trying all the suggested solutions, you still need more help, you can contact Microsoft Support to continue looking for a possible fix for your Windows-related issue.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Windows 11’s February 2025 update fixes annoying bugs
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

Microsoft's February 2025 cumulative update brings much-needed relief to Windows 11 users, fixing Auto HDR issues that caused game crashes, audio output disruptions, and USB webcam detection problems, as reported by Bleeping Computer. The patch, KB5051987 for Windows 11 24H2 users and KB5051989 for 23H2 addresses these irritating bugs and is mandatory.

The update fixes the Auto HDR problem that interfered with the colors and caused game crashes, improving the gaming experience. Furthermore, the update fixes a bug that cut off audio output, especially if you were using a digital-to-analog converter (DAC), though others were affected. Moreover, a rare issue displayed a "This device cannot start" message, but you may not have seen that one.

Read more
Microsoft Edge Copilot now lets you share AI chats easily
Microsoft Copilot Pro.

Microsoft has added a new share button to Copilot in Edge, allowing users to share AI chat conversations with others more easily by creating a shareable link, as MSPowerUser reports. The update, available now, also expands the "Think Deeper" feature to all users, enhancing AI responses with deeper reasoning.

With this addition, Microsoft is making Copilot on Edge more like its website and mobile apps for a more consistent experience. For instance, on copilot.microsoft.com, you can chat with AI without signing up, similar to ChatGPT's web search. However, unlike Edge's side panel, the web version doesn't yet support sharing AI chats, but let's hope it does soon.

Read more
Microsoft is cracking down on unsupported Windows 11 installs
A Dell laptop with Windows 10 sitting on a desk.

A support document showing users how to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs was deleted sometime in the past two months. Its disappearance, noticed by Neowin, echoes Microsoft's recent "year of the Windows 11 PC refresh" rhetoric, encouraging (or forcing) users to buy new PCs that meet Windows 11 hardware requirements.

When Windows 11 launched in 2021, Microsoft announced that it was adding TPM 2.0 as a hardware requirement -- a move that was met with plenty of resistance. To soften the blow, Microsoft also published a support document detailing how users could edit their registry key values to bypass the TPM 2.0 check.

Read more