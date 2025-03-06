Microsoft suggests four fixes for ancient Microsoft Store bug

After six years, Microsoft has officially released four methods for fixing the “Try that again” or “0x80131500” Microsoft Store error. The bug was first reported in 2019, but the good news is that there is now an official solution for you.

You can fix the “Try that again” error by resetting the Microsoft Store app, using the Microsoft Store troubleshooter (Windows 10 only), checking for updates, and updating your internet’s TLS (Transport Layer Security) settings. However, Microsoft recommends enabling TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 for compatibility. However, if the first three methods don’t work, the issue may be due to TLS incompatibility. If this sounds too technical, don’t worry; just follow these steps: press the Windows key > search for Run > type inetcpl.cpl > press enter > click Advanced tab to ensure that the Use TLS 1.2 and 1.3 are checked. That’s all there is to it.

Before these official solutions, you may have turned to different workarounds. You possibly paused the antivirus protection (even if it was one of the best antivirus software), created a new local Windows account, turned off your VPN, or maybe even logged in with Safe mode turned on. So, what causes the 0x80131500 error? Various potential causes include an unstable Internet connection, firewall blocking access, incorrect proxy settings, or even a missing Windows update.

Microsoft hasn’t explained why releasing this official solution for the Microsoft Store bug took so long, but at least they’re here for everyone. If, after trying all the suggested solutions, you still need more help, you can contact Microsoft Support to continue looking for a possible fix for your Windows-related issue.