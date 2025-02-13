Microsoft Supercharges AI to fix Windows software bugs

Microsoft is developing an AI system to make detecting and fixing software problems on your Windows 11 PC easier, MSPowerUser reports. The system analyzes error data to resolve issues efficiently, and Microsoft is also working on turning Copilot into a multi-user chat platform.

MSPowerUser recently came across a new patent document with a publication date in February 2025. Specifically, it’s a 25-page document that describes how the new system would work. According to the document, the new AI system would detect the issues and suggest or apply solutions to refine the troubleshooting process. Although the AI system is designed for developers, regular users can also benefit by getting automated fixes and smart support. Furthermore, the system can create reports for more complex issues to assist developers in debugging more efficiently.

The screenshot demonstrates how the AI system can elaborate on various issues, such as explaining the crash’s cause or the software code. Additionally, the system can simplify software code in layman’s terms, making it more accessible. For instance, if a developer breaks down a memory dump, they can ask it to simplify the malfunctioning execution. In this process, the AI analyzes the error data to specify the responsible code or one that contributed to the issue.

Another great piece of news is that another patent shows Microsoft plans to upgrade Copilot on Windows 11 and 10 and turn it into a multi-user chat platform. What does this mean? This means multiple people can chat with the AI simultaneously, with real-time updates and chat history. However, Microsoft has not released any official information on when we might see this rollout. Nonetheless, we hope to see it implemented soon.