 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft Supercharges AI to fix Windows software bugs

By
Windows 11 on several devices.
Microsoft

Microsoft is developing an AI system to make detecting and fixing software problems on your Windows 11 PC easier, MSPowerUser reports. The system analyzes error data to resolve issues efficiently, and Microsoft is also working on turning Copilot into a multi-user chat platform.

MSPowerUser recently came across a new patent document with a publication date in February 2025. Specifically, it’s a 25-page document that describes how the new system would work. According to the document, the new AI system would detect the issues and suggest or apply solutions to refine the troubleshooting process. Although the AI system is designed for developers, regular users can also benefit by getting automated fixes and smart support. Furthermore, the system can create reports for more complex issues to assist developers in debugging more efficiently.

Microsoft patent screenshot
Microsoft Patent

The screenshot demonstrates how the AI system can elaborate on various issues, such as explaining the crash’s cause or the software code. Additionally, the system can simplify software code in layman’s terms, making it more accessible. For instance, if a developer breaks down a memory dump, they can ask it to simplify the malfunctioning execution. In this process, the AI analyzes the error data to specify the responsible code or one that contributed to the issue.

Recommended Videos

Another great piece of news is that another patent shows Microsoft plans to upgrade Copilot on Windows 11 and 10 and turn it into a multi-user chat platform. What does this mean? This means multiple people can chat with the AI simultaneously, with real-time updates and chat history. However, Microsoft has not released any official information on when we might see this rollout. Nonetheless, we hope to see it implemented soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Microsoft confirms audio bug hitting multiple versions of Windows
Ifi Go Bar DAC/amp dongle for headphones.

Microsoft has confirmed that a recent bug that has been affecting several Windows OS versions will be addressed with a fix; however, users can tackle the issue with a manual stopgap.

The bug is affecting the audio systems of Windows 11 and Windows 10 versions that have installed the January 2025 security update, rendering sounds on PCs non-functional. The malfunction is especially likely to happen if you have an audio DAC (digital-to-analog converter) connected to your computer via USB.

Read more
Microsoft just added a secret file sharing feature to Windows 11
Drag Tray feature on Windows Insiders build.

Another secret feature has been spotted in one of the latest Windows 11 Insider preview builds. Discovered by X user phantomofearth and reported by Tom's Hardware, it appears that Microsoft is trying out a 'Drag Tray' for sharing files. When you pick up a file and drag it toward the top of the screen, a tray will drop down with different sharing options.

The feature was found in Build 22635.4805 but it's not included in Microsoft's release notes, which means there's no saying if or when it will make it to the general release of Windows 11. Anything that makes sharing files easier is a welcome feature, however, so fingers crossed that Microsoft gets it working well and decides to push it to everyone.

Read more
Microsoft’s Copilot app has a new icon, and it’s causing problems
Copilot on a laptop on a desk.

Bad news if you have a PC with a low resolution since Microsoft's new Copilot app icon is almost impossible to decipher on them, according to Windows Central. Microsoft's new logo now includes a bit of text embedded in the icon, which, depending on the resolution of your screen, might be impossible to read.

The poor design has not gone unnoticed online. Users can barely read the icon on their screens when they pin it to the Taskbar, and the lower pixel density makes it even harder to read the icon's text. If you have a Surface Laptop Go, which has a very low resolution display, there is a good chance you had no idea it said "M365." When you first saw it, you may have confused it with text such as MJEG, M366, or M355.

Read more