New Surface device rumored for Microsoft Future Decoded event in London

Why it matters to you If you're waiting on a new version of the Surface Book, there's a chance that the next iteration of the device could be revealed in the coming months.

It has already been a big year for Microsoft’s Surface brand, as the company unveiled both the Surface Laptop and a successor to the Surface Pro 4. However, it seems that there might be yet more hardware on the way before 2017 comes to an end.

Microsoft is set to kick off its annual Future Decoded event in London at the end of October, and Surface lead Panos Panay is scheduled to deliver a keynote to attendees. While the conference is largely aimed at enterprise users, it’s expected that Panay will unveil a brand-new addition to the Surface line during his address.

At least one new device is set to be revealed at Future Decoded, according to a report from The Verge. Microsoft has previously announced an LTE-enabled variant of the Surface Pro, but it’s thought that another new piece of hardware will also be showcased alongside that system.

All signs point toward a new version of the Surface Book being the new hardware that Panay brings to London. The first iteration of the device launched back in 2015, and Microsoft recently slashed the prices of the range on its official online storefront, according to a report from Tech Radar. This is definitely the kind of behavior that might suggest that a refresh is in the works.

There’s also a chance that we might see a revamp of the Surface Hub, the enormous, touchscreen-enabled digital whiteboard that costs as much as $22,000. Given that Future Decoded is an event that largely caters to the enterprise crowd, it might make sense that it would be the setting for the unveiling of a device that’s primarily intended for schools and businesses.

The Surface line has been an enormous success for Microsoft, allowing the company to gain a far stronger foothold in the hardware market than it has ever been able to accomplish before. It’s no surprise that we’ve seen such a steady expansion into different device categories following on from the initial success of the Surface Pro.

Microsoft’s Future Decoded conference runs from October 31 to November 1, and will be held at the Excel convention center in London.