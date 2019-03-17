Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Surface Hub 2: Everything you need to know

Need more from your conference white board? The Surface Hub 2 should have it

Jon Martindale
By
Microsoft Surface Hub 2

Microsoft’s Surface Hub is an interactive whiteboard for the modern board room or classroom. It’s huge, detailed and offers all the smart functions of a contemporary, connected system. Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2 should take that formula and improve upon it. With a release date that is slated for the not-too-distant future, Microsoft has almost four years of hardware and software improvements to bring to bear with its new TV-like display.

Whether you’re thinking of adding one to your conference room or want to take a peek at the most expensive singular system Microsoft sells to the general public, here’s everything you need to know about the Surface Hub 2.

Availability and pricing

microsoft surface hub 2 everything need know 73581f0345d0970dfc4881b5e0927411 1024x681

The latest information we have on a launch date for the Surface Hub 2 is the one Microsoft gave us in the fall of 2018. There are two versions of the Hub 2 in the works. The first, the 2S model, will be released in the second quarter of 2019, so somewhere between spring and summer. Even as we enter that rough timeframe though, Microsoft hasn’t made it any clearer to us when we can expect the new display(s) to arrive, although it may want to launch it before the Dell competition in April.

The 2X, Microsoft’s next-next generation Surface Hub, won’t appear on the market until 2020. The 2S will be upgradeable to a 2X, we’re told, with the ability to swap in a new “processor cartridge” that should just snap into place on the back.

As for pricing, Microsoft hasn’t made any firm commitments, but we would imagine pricing will be within the same sort of range as the original Surface Hub. The first-generation device went on sale at $9,000 — after a $2,000 price hike during development — with the top-specification model with the larger, 84-inch screen, retailing for as much as $22,000.

Technical specifications

microsoft surface hub 2 everything need know 495f402e2f301779d034ccbb87dd43d6 1024x682

Although Microsoft has touted some changes in the way the new Surface Hub 2 devices will work, the most impactful change will be the upgraded internal hardware. Giant strides have been made in processing, memory, and graphical power in recent years and Microsoft will be able to take full advantage of them.

Microsoft suggested in early 2018 that the 2S and 2X would have 50.5-inch displays. That works out at 4.5-inches and 33.5-inches smaller than the different configurations of the original Surface Hub. However, with the ability to attach multiple Surface Hub 2s together, Microsoft offers a more expansive and customizable whiteboard system than the first-generation devices.

The display in both Hubs is described as “4K+” though how much beyond 4K’s 3,840 x 2,160 resolution remains to be seen. Apple and display firms like LG, have offered “5K” monitors for a couple of years now, so it may be we’ll see something around that resolution, though in a 3:2 ratio. 8K is a possibility, but that technology is not only extremely expensive, but requires an enormous amount of graphical horsepower to run.

The new Surface Hub will still need a reasonable GPU to push the many millions of pixels a 4K+ panel would sport. Especially if it ends up being have a 120Hz refresh rate, like the original Surface Hub. That first-generation device sported an Nvidia Quadro K2200. It seems likely that a modern Surface Hub would sport a modern Quadro graphics card. Perhaps not one of the new Quadro RTX cards, which were only released in recent months, but at the least a Pascal-based Quadro cards like the P2000 or P4000.

This would likely be combined with an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU from the eighth-generation, with 16 or 32GB of DDR4 memory. Considering how cheap SSD pricing is today, we wouldn’t be surprised to see half a TB or more of storage.

Other enhancements we have had confirmed by Microsoft include improved microphones and speakers for better audio, and the implementation of a 4K camera for greater clarity when conferencing.

Windows Core OS

“Core OS” is new modular operating system Microsoft has been developing. It takes pieces of Windows 10, but reimagines them for new devices that might exist outside the traditional Windows ecosystem. So far, there are two iterations of Core OS we’ve seen. The first was used on the HoloLens 2, the second edition of Microsoft’s mixed reality headset.

The next will be in the Surface Hub 2X, once it’s released. The software is codenamed “Aruba,” but it will be known as HubOS and is part of the Core OS family in that it retains some familiar elements of Windows 10. The taskbar and most of the interface is centered, even to the point where the screen can be flipped while keep things in place in an interesting feature called “dynamic rotation.” It also features a shared desktop, where inking and file sharing can be accessed by multiple accounts.

The Hub 2S, though, won’t launch with Core OS pre-installed.

Ease of use

Outside of hardware and software improvements, Microsoft has championed other quality of life enhancements with the Surface Hub 2S and 2X. They will reportedly be far lighter and leaner than their predecessors and easier to mount on the wall. They can also be wheeled around on Steelcase stands.

The 2X will be able to clip together in configurations up to four strong, offering enormous screen space for various applications, the ability to run presentations alongside multi-video conference calls, and more. 2S owners will be able to upgrade to the 2X through the use of what Microsoft calls “removable processor cartridges.” It’s said to be easily accessible and allows for simple upgrades as well as servicing over time. That may mean that the 2S and 2X will receive further hardware upgrade options of its own over the years to improve performance and capabilities.

Microsoft also touts major software improvements with the Surface Hub 2 range, including deeper integration with its Teams chat application, and the Whiteboard app, which itself is integrated with the Bing search engine and supports intelligent ink. The 2S and 2X will also work across multiple devices, allowing integration with other Windows 10, Android, and iOS devices for collaborative meetings and presentations.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese
huawei mate 20 review dt
Mobile

Huawei has a bold Plan B should tensions affect its software relationships

Huawei has its own software for smartphones and computers prepared, should its relationship with Google and Microsoft be adversely affected by ongoing tensions between it and the U.S..
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Which is better, the original Echo or the Echo Dot? We compare them

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 28 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
RTX 2080
Computing

Nvidia’s rumored 7nm Ampere graphics could debut next week, but not for gamers

Nvidia's next-generation 7nm Ampere graphics could debut as early as next week at the GTC show as part of an effort to catch up to rival AMD, which announced a competing 7nm Radeon GPU earlier this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best laptop brands
Computing

Like to be brand loyal? These tech titans make some of our favorite laptops

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Struggling to pick between a MacBook Pro and Surface Pro 6? This guide can help

Unsure how to choose between a Windows and MacOS laptop? There are plenty of options out there, with some better than others. We pitted the MacBook Pro vs. Surface Pro 6 to see which is the best, whichever operating system you prefer.
Posted By Jon Martindale
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
skypes new blur background feature could help save your blushes skype
Computing

Latest Skype preview now lets you chat with up to 50 people on a video call

The latest beta version of Skype is introducing an ability to enter a video call with up to 50 people, a change from the current public version which has a maximum limit of 25 participants.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Computing

Intel’s next-gen Comet Lake processors will reportedly arrive with 10 cores

Intel may give its next-generation desktop processor, known by its Comet Lake code name, a maximum of 10 cores, according to code found within the company's Linux drivers. Laptop CPUs will reportedly top out with six cores.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ibms scott crowder on the infancy of quantum computers ibm a computer 1
Emerging Tech

It’s not time travel, but scientists can turn back clock on a quantum computer

Physicists have demonstrated that they can wind back the clock on a quantum computer a fraction of a second. Don't get too excited about the prospect of human time travel any time soon, though.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
western digital wd blue sn500 ssd
Computing

Western Digital’s $55 solid-state drive gives new life to your aging PC

Western Digital is hoping that you'll pick up one of its affordable WD Blue SN500 solid-state drives to give your aging PC more storage and a speed boost. WD's NVMe-based drives are up to three times faster than older SATA SSDs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen