Microsoft announced its new line of Surface 3 Laptops during its big New York Surface event, complete with both 13 and 15-inch models that come with an Intel CPU with AMD graphics.

When we looked a the the Surface Laptop 2, we thought it a passable device with a few specific issues. Processor performance was lukewarm. Ports were outdated. Bezels were too thick. Microsoft was listening. The Surface Laptop 3 has a brand new Intel 10th-generation Ice Lake CPU, paired up with capable Vega 11 graphics from AMD. That’s a lot more oomph than its predecessor, and Microsoft even claims it’ll offer double the performance Apple’s MacBook Air.

Other improvements include a USB-C port — Microsoft finally capitulated and added it to a number of Surface product, but this is great news. There’s a removable hard drive, new color schemes including “Sandstone,” and all with an aluminum chassis. Bezels are trimmer, the frame is lighter, and you can even remove the hard drive and swap it out for something larger or faster in the future if you so wish.

Inputs have received an overhaul too, with some tweaked keyboard keys that are said to be lighter, smoother, and more accurate than ever before. With a touchpad that’s been increased in size by as much as 20 percent, there should be plenty of scope for comfortable and functional computing on the new Surface Laptop 3.

Battery life has been boosted too, along with charging speed, with as much as 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes, Microsoft said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

