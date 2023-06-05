For stylish yet practical laptop deals, look no further than this Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 deal at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,300, you can buy it today for $1,000, saving you $300 off the regular price. Ideal for college students who want to head to class with a great-looking laptop, or anyone who simply wants a highly portable system, this is a deal not to be missed. Anyone wanting to know more can keep reading or if you’ve been waiting for such a sweet price, simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft might not make many laptops but it’s still one of the best laptop brands thanks to its high quality. In the case of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, you get an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials you need to be able to work effectively on the move and have plenty of room for all your files.

The highlight though is its 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. It looks vibrant and crisp and is just the right size to ensure portability but enough space to work well too. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is clearly designed with portability in mind with up to 18 hours of battery life achievable here. It’s incredibly lightweight with everything about it being distinctly sleek, while still offering the core components like dual far-field Studio Mics and a webcam for taking video calls. its webcam will even just according to lighting conditions and skin tones so you always look your best.

When watching movies or other streaming content, you can also enjoy Dolby Vision IQ picture quality and Dolby Atmos support for the sound too. It’s all well thought out to ensure that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 does everything you could need, even if it doesn’t quite rival the best laptops for processing power.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is usually priced at $1,300 but right now, you can buy it for $1,000 when you head to Best Buy. A saving of $300 makes this a truly appealing deal if you’ve been considering buying one for class or taking on your commute. You’ll love how good it looks and how portable it is.

