Don’t miss this big discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The number of laptop deals online is overwhelming, to say the least, especially if you’re not sure what you’re looking for in the first place. However, if you’re looking for excellent value and reliability, here’s a recommendation — the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which is on sale for $550 from Best Buy after a $150 discount on its sticker price of $700. There’s no telling how long stock will last and when the offer expires, so if you’re interested in this dependable device, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, but it’s more than enough if you’re planning to use the device for everyday tasks like doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. It comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files, along with Windows 11 Home that should be a familiar operating system for most people.

The 12.4-inch PixelSense display of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 keeps it portable, as the device also only weighs about 2.5 pounds. If you’re always on the go, the laptop can keep up with its battery life of up to 13.5 hours, and its Fast Charging feature can replenish up to 80% of its battery after just over an hour of being plugged in. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2’s HD camera and built-in Studio Mics will let you look and sound clear during online meetings.

Whenever Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals pop up, you can be sure that there will be a lot of interest from shoppers, and we don’t think it will be any different with Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. From its original price of $700, it’s down to a more affordable $550 for savings of $150, but this bargain probably won’t last long. If you hesitate with your purchase, you may miss out on this chance to get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for cheaper than normal, so don’t waste any time and buy the device right now.

