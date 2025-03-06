 Skip to main content
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is on sale for $700

You won’t always get the chance to enjoy discounts from Surface Laptop deals because offers involving this line of devices from Microsoft rarely happen, but there’s one from Best Buy right now if you’re interested. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, which originally sold for $800, is on sale with a $100 discount that brings its price down to $700. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before it goes back to its regular price, so if you want to secure the savings, you need to hurry up with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 didn’t receive a good score in our review of the device when it launched in late 2023, but with this discount from Best Buy and the arrival of Microsoft’s Copilot, it should be up for consideration for anyone who wants to buy a new Windows 11 laptop. It’s got what it takes to support the powerful AI assistant with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and while it’s not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, it will be more than enough to handle your daily workload.

Things we liked about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 include its attractive aesthetic with sleek lines and the elegance that we’ve come to expect from Microsoft’s Surface devices, and its small and light chassis housing a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen that makes the laptop extremely portable. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 also ships with a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and its battery can last up to 15 hours from a full charge.

Microsoft’s devices always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear in laptop deals, and we don’t think things will be any different with Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3. From its sticker price of $800, it’s down to only $700, but we don’t know for how long. If you’re interested in the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 as your next companion but you want to secure these savings with your purchase, you have to push forward with the transaction as soon as you can.

