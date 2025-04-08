 Skip to main content
Want a Copilot+ PC? Go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 — $450 off

Are you searching for tablet deals? We’re always on the lookout for discounts on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, and you’re going to want to take advantage of this one we found at Best Buy. From the device’s original price of $1,500, you can get it for $1,050, but this opportunity probably wouldn’t last long. The stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings of $450, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 11

We described the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 as “spectacular” in our review, where we gave it a very high score of 4.5 stars out of 5. It all begins with its great performance, anchored by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and 16GB of RAM. These specifications allow it to maximize its designation as a Copilot+ PC, which is a Windows 11 device that’s built with Microsoft’s Copilot in mind. If you want a mobile device that will harness the capabilities of the powerful AI assistant, there’s no better choice than the Microsoft Surface Pro 11.

The screen of the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is simply gorgeous. It’s a 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display with 2880 x 1920 resolution and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has ample storage space for your apps and files with its 512GB SSD. We’ve actually tagged the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 as our top pick among the best 2-in-1 laptops, but you’ll have to also buy the Surface Pro keyboard to transform it from a tablet to a laptop.

There’s always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, so you need to hurry if you want to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with a $450 discount from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $1,050 for this reliable device instead of $1,500, but we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction right now. There’s a chance the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so stop hesitating and buy the device immediately to enjoy the savings.

