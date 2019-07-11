Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 gets $174 discount in advance of Amazon Prime Day

William Hank
By
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

It’s been nearly seven years since Microsoft released the first tablet in its Surface series, to generally less-than-stellar reviews. In the years since Microsoft has become a hardware heavyweight when it comes to mobile computing, and the Surface series remains the backbone of the brand’s offerings. 

While it may not yet boast the popularity of the seemingly ubiquitous Apple iPad Pro, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops available right now. Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 can be yours for just $725, saving you $174 on the original price. Your Prime Day wish list is likely long enough already, so secure these savings now, and leave yourself one less thing to shop for come July 15.

When paired with the eponymous Surface Type Cover, the Microsoft Surface 6 sits in a class of its own atop the 2-in-1 laptop game, offering an unrivaled combination of design, performance, and durability. As the aforementioned deal doesn’t include accessories, let’s focus on the Surface Pro 6’s stand-alone performance as a tablet. 

On the surface, this ultralight, 1.7-pound Microsoft machine looks the part of a sleek 2019 tablet, with a 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense 10-point touchscreen wrapped in a black magnesium frame. The Surface Pro 6’s sturdy, built-in kickstand allows for movement up to 165 degrees, enabling an upright laptop mode that gives you a new perspective for creative pursuits and unlocks even more features when paired with the sold-separately type cover. Rear- and front-facing cameras measure 8.0 and 5.0 megapixels, respectively, and the integrated stereo speakers and microphones offer an audio experience rivaling any tablet out there.

Underneath the hood, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 packs an unexpected punch of performance into such a small tablet. With 8th-Gen Intel Quad Core processors supplying the power, supplemented by the versatile Windows 10 operating system, including the Cortana virtual assistant. 8GB of RAM and 128GB come included with the $725 Amazon deal, but storage upgrades are available up to 512GB with 16GB RAM at additional costs. Lastly, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 boasts an all-day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of video playback.

Smartphones and laptops may be on the minds of many buyers come Amazon Prime Day, but tablets, especially those with 2-in-1 capabilities, are an increasingly popular option. With the best-in-class Microsoft Surface Pro 6 now just $725, it might just be a prime time to make the switch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
Up Next

Under 1 pound, Sigma Fp is the world's smallest full-frame camera
samsung galaxy watch 42mm watchface
Deals

Amazon slashes price on Samsung smartwatches before Prime Day 2019

Amazon sneaks early Prime Day 2019 treats before July 15. Our predictions of the best deals are coming through as we see discounts for smartwatches and other tech. Check these deals to save on wearables from Samsung.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Google Nest and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Deals

The ThinkPad T480 laptop gets a big 25% price cut for Lenovo’s July sale

If you’re shopping for a laptop, now’s a good time with numerous retailers running summer sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day. Lenovo’s “Black Friday in July” event has the ThinkPad T480 marked down by a generous discount…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is a good opportunity to save big on a new gaming laptop: We’ve rounded up a couple of the best deals right here. including discounts on a budget-friendly gaming machine as well as a high-end Alienware…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple faceID announcement for the iPhone X
Computing

Alright, Apple. It’s time to bring Face ID to the Mac

Apple has long touted its devices as being among the safest and most secure on the market, yet the Mac still relies on Touch ID -- if it even has that. Come on Apple: Where's Face ID for the Mac?
Posted By Alex Blake
the best dell laptops xps 15 lid2 800x533 c 02
Deals

Dell cuts prices on XPS 15 laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals

Looking for a high-end performance laptop? Dell is having a great sale on the XPS 15. It’s a great laptop for those who are looking for fast and smooth performance when it comes to work, play, and everything in between.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
marriott android app credit card info open
Computing

Marriott faces $123M fine for huge data breach that targeted millions of guests

Hotel giant Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for a data breach that affected 339 million of its Starwood customers. The penalty comes just a day after British Airways was hit with an even bigger fine for a similar transgression.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Apple's annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. You can also save up to $200 on hardware thanks to Apple's education…
Posted By Ed Oswald