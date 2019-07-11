Share

It’s been nearly seven years since Microsoft released the first tablet in its Surface series, to generally less-than-stellar reviews. In the years since Microsoft has become a hardware heavyweight when it comes to mobile computing, and the Surface series remains the backbone of the brand’s offerings.

While it may not yet boast the popularity of the seemingly ubiquitous Apple iPad Pro, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops available right now. Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 can be yours for just $725, saving you $174 on the original price. Your Prime Day wish list is likely long enough already, so secure these savings now, and leave yourself one less thing to shop for come July 15.

When paired with the eponymous Surface Type Cover, the Microsoft Surface 6 sits in a class of its own atop the 2-in-1 laptop game, offering an unrivaled combination of design, performance, and durability. As the aforementioned deal doesn’t include accessories, let’s focus on the Surface Pro 6’s stand-alone performance as a tablet.

On the surface, this ultralight, 1.7-pound Microsoft machine looks the part of a sleek 2019 tablet, with a 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense 10-point touchscreen wrapped in a black magnesium frame. The Surface Pro 6’s sturdy, built-in kickstand allows for movement up to 165 degrees, enabling an upright laptop mode that gives you a new perspective for creative pursuits and unlocks even more features when paired with the sold-separately type cover. Rear- and front-facing cameras measure 8.0 and 5.0 megapixels, respectively, and the integrated stereo speakers and microphones offer an audio experience rivaling any tablet out there.

Underneath the hood, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 packs an unexpected punch of performance into such a small tablet. With 8th-Gen Intel Quad Core processors supplying the power, supplemented by the versatile Windows 10 operating system, including the Cortana virtual assistant. 8GB of RAM and 128GB come included with the $725 Amazon deal, but storage upgrades are available up to 512GB with 16GB RAM at additional costs. Lastly, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 boasts an all-day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of video playback.

Smartphones and laptops may be on the minds of many buyers come Amazon Prime Day, but tablets, especially those with 2-in-1 capabilities, are an increasingly popular option. With the best-in-class Microsoft Surface Pro 6 now just $725, it might just be a prime time to make the switch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.